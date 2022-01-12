Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, Jan. 17
NO SCHOOL
Tuesday, Jan. 18
Breakfast: breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: mandarin chicken, fried rice/egg roll, steamed broccoli, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk
Wednesday, Jan. 19
Breakfast: super bun, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, WG roll, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, milk
Thursday, Jan. 20
Breakfast: oatmeal & toast, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Frito pie, garden salad, seasoned corn, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk
Friday, Jan. 21
Breakfast: biscuit & gravy, jelly, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: turkey & cheese sub, lettuce/tomato, potato wedges, variety of fruit, milk
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
Meal prices
Meals free to all students
Ala carte will have charges
Breakfast: Adults — $2.35
Lunch: Adults — $3.75