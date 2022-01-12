Obituaries for the Jan. 12, 2022, edition of The Pea Ridge TIMES

Veda Mae Bahl

Veda Mae Bahl, 94, of Pea Ridge, died Monday, Jan. 3, in Bentonville surrounded by her family. She was born April 20, 1927, in Swea City, Iowa, to daughter of Fred and Drusie Louise Wiseman DeVary.

She loved spending time with her family and spoiling the grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Bahl; parents; several brothers and sisters; and one granddaughter, Cassie Jenkins.

Survivors are her two sons, Dennis and wife Connie Bahl of Rogers and Robert and wife Karen Bahl of Rogers; four grandchildren Tracy Steenblock, Celena Bahl, Kym Reeves and Shawn Bahl; and eight great-grandchildren, Ashton, Ryliee, Ethan, Kyle, Kailey, Jake, Madison and Haisley.

Graveside service was at 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, in Tucks Chapel Cemetery in Rogers.

Services were by Rollins Funeral Home.

Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.RollinsFuneral.com for the Bahl family.

Carolyn Jane Foster

Carolyn Jane Foster ,63, of Gateway, Ark., died Jan. 5, 2022, after many years of chronic illness. She was born July 7, 1958, to Robert Wayne Moon and June Sybleleen Moon.

She worked at Table Rock Landing for the last 20 years.

She was a beautiful woman with a heart of gold. She was blessed to have such a big family. Through her life she loved to sing and show the love of God to everyone she got the chance. She meant so much to everyone she knew. She loved unconditionally; she forgave wholeheartedly. She taught us what faith truly meant. It would bring joy to her when we would gather, and she loved to cook. She had a smile that could brighten a room and laugh that would truly bring joy to your heart. She taught us how to care for people and what pure love really is.

Survivors are her children Tyranny Ray (Brad) of Gravette, Ark., Tammy Maddox (Clint) of Washburn, Mo., Amanda Bottorff (Justin) of Bentonville, Ark., Nathan Foster of Lowell, Ark., and Adam Foster of Lincoln, Ark.; brothers and sisters, Jerry Moon (Debbie) of Garfield, Ark., Joy Amann (Butch) of Cape Girardeau, Mo., Paula Moon (Mike) of Aurora, Mo., and Alan Moon (Patty) of Bentonville, Ark.; 11 grandchildren, Brittney, Elias, Breanna, Noble, Baylee, Caden, Jerry, Gage, Ne'Mya, Isabella and Willow; and several nieces and nephews, aunts, and cousins.

Services were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Sisco Funeral Home Chapel in Pea Ridge, Ark.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Danny Glen Hall

Danny Glen Hall, 68, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Jan. 1, 2022, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Ark. He was born March 12, 1953, in Iowa City, Iowa, to Arden Keith Hall and Joyce LaVurne Marchel Hall.

Danny enjoyed playing Cribbage with his Dad and sons, he loved to work and was constantly helping others in need. He enjoyed watching his granddaughters play sports. He and his wife were foster parents for many years. Danny worked in excavation with his Dad for many years. In Iowa he was a farm hand and detailed cars. In 1995 he and his wife moved to Arkansas to make their home and he worked as a delivery driver for National Home Center and Lowes. He then worked for the Benton County Road Dept. as a truck driver retiring after 15 years. He was a full time Dad and chauffeur for the children left at home, taking them to work and appointments. Danny was a prankster, loved to make people laugh and was a member of the Pea Ridge United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors are his wife, Cindy Lynn Hall of the home; eight children, Kaitlynn Hall of Pea Ridge, Samantha Hall of Pea Ridge, Troy Hall (Diane) and Dustin Hall (Tricia) all of Branson, Mo., Tony Ulven of Fayetteville, Anthony Hall, Tristan Hall and Quentin Hall all of Pea Ridge; siblings, Ricky Hall of Sloan, Iowa, Judy Kazos (Lex) of Storm Lake, Iowa, Christy DuBois (Bill) of South Sioux City, Neb., Diana Nordstrom (Brad) of Winterset, Iowa, Rita Baczwaski (Tom) of Whiting, Iowa, and Marisa O'Connell of Whiting, Iowa; and six grandchildren Haley Eddy, Kylynn Hall, Kallie Hall, Daxtin Hall, Charlie Ulven and Layla Hall.

A memorial service as held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Pea Ridge United Methodist Church.

A memorial service in Iowa will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.