Letter to the Editor: Collins family is grateful

Collins family is grateful

Thank you.

We would like to thank everyone that has prayed and offered support to our family during Dino's illness and time in the hospital. Dino is improving weekly and is doing physical therapy to get stronger so that he can return to work.

Just knowing that we had the support and prayers from our community has been a blessing beyond words. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses, too many to list, for assisting God in saving Dino's life.

God bless you and thank you,

Dino and Sharon Collins

Editor's note: There is still a financial need for the Collins' family, as Dino continues to recover. An account has been established at Arvest Bank under Elvin (Dino) or Sharon Collins, Dino's medical fund. Any contribution will be greatly appreciated.