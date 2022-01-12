Hawks defeat Lions 51-43

TIMES photographs by Annette Beard
Senior Blackhawk Joe Adams deflects a shot by a Gravette Lion player Tuesday, Jan. 4.
TIMES photographs by Annette Beard
Sophomore Blackhawk Luke Baker, No. 10, works towards the basket Tuesday, Jan. 4, in the game against the Gravette Lions.
TIMES photographs by Annette Beard
Freshman Blackhawk James Bledsoe, No. 25, works his way down court Tuesday, Jan. 4.
TIMES photographs by Annette Beard
Senior Blackhawk Jared Brewer, No. 20, outruns a Gravette Lion defender.
TIMES photographs by Annette Beard
Sophomore Blackhawk Josh Turner, No. 23, and senior Jared Brewer, No. 20, work defense in the Tuesday. Jan. 4, game against the Gravette Lions.
TIMES photographs by Annette Beard
Sophomore Blackhawk Austin James, No. 24, prepares to shoot the ball Tuesday, Jan. 4, in the home game against Gravette.
From Staff Reports