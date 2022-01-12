Hawks defeat Lions 51-43





TIMES photographs by Annette Beard

Senior Blackhawk Joe Adams deflects a shot by a Gravette Lion player Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Sophomore Blackhawk Luke Baker, No. 10, works towards the basket Tuesday, Jan. 4, in the game against the Gravette Lions.

Freshman Blackhawk James Bledsoe, No. 25, works his way down court Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Senior Blackhawk Jared Brewer, No. 20, outruns a Gravette Lion defender.

Sophomore Blackhawk Josh Turner, No. 23, and senior Jared Brewer, No. 20, work defense in the Tuesday. Jan. 4, game against the Gravette Lions.

Sophomore Blackhawk Austin James, No. 24, prepares to shoot the ball Tuesday, Jan. 4, in the home game against Gravette.

