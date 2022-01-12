Guidelines updated for quarantine

Guidelines for response to covid-19 have been updated, according to school superintendent Keith Martin.

The updated guidance for schools based on the revised CDC guidelines was released Jan. 6, 2022. The new guidelines are on the Pea Ridge School District's web site.

Isolation is still required for anyone who tests positive regardless of the vaccination status. That person is required to stay home for at least five days and if no symptoms develop, may return to work or school wearing a mask until day 10. According to the guideline, persons with an elevated temperature (fever) is to stay home until 24 hours after fever has resolved.

Numbers of students and staff quarantined at Pea Ridge schools as of Friday were 23 students and 9 staff members who have tested positive; 76 students quarantined with school-related quarantines; and 36 non-school related quarantine.

On Wednesday, Jan. 5, among students, there were 25 school related quarantines and 29 non-school related quarantines.

On Monday, Jan. 10, there were 20 positive cases of students with 107 school-related quarantines and 52 non-school related quarantines of students.

"Some parents may elect to go with new guidelines," Martin said, "that's called a choice.

"Whether they choose for their kid to come back on days 6 through 10 or not. We'll work with parents either way."

Guidelines for probable close contact requiring quarantine are for anyone who has been within 3 feet for 15 cumulative minutes or longer within a 24-hour period during the infections period of a person who has tested positive for covid-19.

Persons who do not have to quarantine are persons who are 18 years of age and older and have received all recommended vaccine doses including booster, persons ages 5 to 17 years of age who have completed the primary series of vaccinations and anyone who has confirmed covid-19 in the past 90 days.

If both parties were consistently and consistently wearing a mask, the person exposed does not have to quarantine.

If at least 70% of the staff and students are fully vaccinated in a school, individuals in the school are not required to quarantine.

According to the new guidelines, individuals who have completed at least five full days of at-home isolation or quarantine may participate in activities provided they are able to properly mask for the remainder of the 10-day isolation period.