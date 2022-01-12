Fun with technology

NWA Democrat-Gazette photograph by Charlie Kaijo

Programming and Social Media Coordinator Ashdon Wilson holds 3D-printed figurines from the movie My Neighbor Totoro on Friday at the Pea Ridge Community Library in Pea Ridge. The Pea Ridge library bought a 3D printer with a STEAM grant last year and will roll out the printer for public use in February. Attendees will be able to bring in their own designs to print on the printer. The library also hopes to have design applications installed on the computers.

Programming and Social Media Coordinator Ashdon Wilson holds 3D printed figurine from the movie My Neighbor Totoro, Friday, January 7, 2022 at the Pea Ridge Community Library in Pea Ridge. The Pea Ridge library bought a 3D printer with a STEAM grant last year and will roll out the printer for public use in February. Attendees will be able to bring in their own designs to print on the printer. The library also hopes to have design applications installed on the computers.

