Friends we lost in 2021; Obituaries from October to December 2021

Oct. 6

Hugh Turner, 79, of Pineville, Mo., died Sept. 26, 2021, in Fayetteville. He was born in New Mexico Oct. 17, 1941, to Jake and Winnie Turner of Cassville, Mo.

Oct. 13

Vivian Bookout, 70, of Siloam Springs, died on Oct. 7, 2021, in her home. She was born on Jan. 28, 1951, in Fayetteville, to James Ferguson and Virginia Whitfield.

Rashell Tennessee Dorris, 31, died Oct. 3, 2021, in Columbia, Mo., after an admirable fight against covid. She was born in Springdale, to Billy and Marchella Dorris.

Jack R. Lewis, 75, of Rogers, died Oct. 8, 2021, in the Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville. He was orn in Harrison, on Feb. 9, 1946.

Richard Norman Misenhimer, 73, of Rogers, died Oct. 2, 2021, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born in Fayetteville on Nov. 23, 1947, to W.W. and Daveda Arms Misenhimer.

The Rev. Joe Jerry Nichols, 81, of Pea Ridge, died Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Pea Ridge. He was born Jan. 4, 1940, in Pea Ridge to Russell Nichols and Eunice V. (Clement) Nichols.

Debra "Babba" Morrow Stevens, 66, of Rogers, died Sept. 29, 2021. She was born May 26, 1955, in Paragould, to Mary Maddox Carr and Thomas Morrow.

Iris Jeanine Woodward, 63, of Fayetteville, died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in her home. She was born Oct. 7, 1957, in Prairie Grove, to John Odle "J.O." and Ila Jean (Smith) Beaty.

Oct. 20

Leon Harriman, 86, of Pea Ridge, died Oct. 9, 2021. He was born Nov. 13, 1934, in Japton, to Gordan and Opal (Spurlock) Harriman.

Oct. 27

Ashley Michelle Cogdill, 32, of Pea Ridge, died Oct. 23, 2021, in her home. She was born Feb. 10, 1989, in Little Rock, to Clyde Michael Rounds and Deanna Lynn Rakes Rounds.

Thomas Edwin DuVall, 65, of Eagle Rock, Mo., died Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in his home. He was born June 22, 1956, in Berryville, to Thomas Emmett and Sharon Louise (Daugherty) DuVall.

Linda Sue Epperson, 74, of Bella Vista, died Oct. 19, 2021. She was born in Pryor, Okla., to John and Virginia Atchley on Aug. 29, 1947.

Vernon Ray Gobble, 74, of Pea Ridge, died Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Bentonville. He was born May 21, 1947, in Salisbury, Md., to Raymond and Kathleen (Goswellen) Gobble.

Marjorie Darlene Manues, 63, of Garfield, died Oct. 15, 2021, in Rogers. She was born Oct. 14, 1958, in Elaine, to Frank Manues Jr. and Marjorie Atkinkson Benham.

Elva Irene VanLaningham, 78, of Rogers, died Oct. 18, 2021, in her home. She was born Feb. 20, 1943, in Winslow, to Orvil Strawberry Henson and Mabel Berniece Stanphill Henson.

Nov. 3

Lela Jean Daniel, 78, of Pea Ridge, died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. She was born Nov. 2, 1942, in Pea Ridge to Ralph Patton and Mildred Hart Patton.

Suzanne Magelky, 72, of Rogers, died Oct. 27, 2021, in Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville. She was born Dec. 17, 1948, in Plainview, Texas, to Don Ellis Wade and Evelyn Mable Rymal Wade.

Rhonda Marie Scott, 58, of Fort Smith, died Oct. 28, 2021, in her home. She was born July 31, 1963, in Long Beach, Calif., to Ronald and Mary Martin.

Joe Berle Simpson, Jr., 50, died Oct. 19, 2021, He was born July 8, 1971, in Rogers.

Douglas Earl VanScoy, 59, of Pea Ridge, died Oct. 29, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born Oct. 16, 1962, in Guam to Leo VanScoy and Boneta Rockafellow.

Nov. 10

Malinda Jane Pruitt McFadden, 58, of Pea Ridge, died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. She was born July 4, 1963, in Fort Smith, to Katherine Louise Pruitt and Donald Ray Pruitt.

Shirley Jane Miner, 88, of Bentonville, died Oct. 31, 2021, at her home.

Charlotte Ruth White, 71, of Mt. Vernon, Mo., formerly of Garfield, died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at her home. She was born Aug. 15, 1950, in Fort Smith, to Donald and Leta Mae (Hardin) Taylor.

Nov. 17

Donna Belle Jennings Lockman, 79, of Bentonville, died Nov. 9, 2021, in Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville. She was born July 4, 1942, in Rogers to Troy Erton Jennings and Martha Belle Lane Jennings.

Mikel Drexel Lott, 73, of Garfield, died the morning of Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in his home in Garfield. He was born Feb. 28, 1948, to Jesse Willard and Euna Bella David Lott.

Kenneth Ray Marler, 64, of Seligman, Mo., died Nov. 11, 2021, in his home. He was born June 1, 1957, in Los Angeles, Calif., to James Marler and Mary Francis Strain Marler.

Harold "Red" Lavern Scates, 85, of Pea Ridge, died Nov. 9, 2021, in his home. He was born Feb. 1, 1936, in Clifty, to John Scates and Mary Wilson Scates.

Robert Lee Walker Jr. died Nov. 4, 2021, at Northwest Regional Hospital in Fayetteville. He was born July 7, 1953, at Hunter Air Force Base in Savannah, Ga.

Lillie Mae Webb, 68, of Rogers, died Nov. 9, 2021, in her home. She was born Dec. 13, 1952, in Colorado Springs, Colo., to Earl Scott and Rosie Hartsfield Scott.

Nov. 24

James Joseph Gliwa, 68, of Pea Ridge, died Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at his lake home in Grove, Okla. He was born Sept. 28, 1953, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Ann Delores and Theodore Joseph Gliwa.

Dec. 1

Michael Dean Fields, 63, of Bentonville, died Nov. 29, 2021, in Mercy Hosptial in Rogers. He was born Aug. 14, 1958, to Paul John Fields and Mary Ellen Blanton Fields.

Donald Ray Pruitt Jr., 62, of Pea Ridge died Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Northwest Medical Center located in Bentonville. He was born June 1, 1959, in Bentonville to Katherine Roller and Donald Ray Pruitt Sr.

Harold Lee Wynn, 51, of Anderson, Mo., died Nov. 16, 2021, in his home. He was born Oct. 29, 1970, to Luther Allen Wynn and Eva Lou Odom Wynn.

Dec. 8

Stephanie Ann Delk, 55, of Rogers, died Dec. 1, 2021, at her home. She was born March 28, 1966, in Rogers to Steven Lee Ford and Joyce Ann Burgess Ford.

Milton D. Wells, 79, of Rogers, died at home on Dec. 2, 2021. He was born on March 2, 1942, in Fairview, Okla., to Pearlie and Violet Young Wells.

Mac Arthur Taylor, 78, of Bentonville, died Nov. 29, 2021, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born Oct. 2, 1943, in Parthenon, to Orvind Denver Taylor and Bertie Modina King Taylor.

William (Bill) Gene Uelsmann, 90, of Garfield, died on Dec. 2, 2021 at Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville. He was born on Nov. 23, 1931, in Cape Girardeau, Mo., the only child of Alfred and Anna Uelsmann.

Ronald Kentley Webb, 84, died suddenly on Dec. 2, 2021, at his home in Pea Ridge, just as he hoped. He was born Jan. 24, 1937, to Edward and Myrtle Webb.

William David White, 76, of Gateway, died Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at his home. He was born Nov. 7, 1945, in Fowler, Calif., to Carl Wayne White and Naomi Maxine White.

Dec. 15

Paul Edward Cobb, 77, died Dec. 9, 2021, in Pea Ridge. He was born in Santa Fe, N.M., on July 19, 1944.

Ronald "Ronnie" Dennis Henry, 75, of Bella Vista, died Dec. 7, 2021, in Bentonville. He was born Nov. 28, 1946, in Steel City, Neb., to Alvin Denver Henry and Audrey Rose Justis.

Alan Roy Rounds, 68, of Pea Ridge, died Dec. 7, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born Oct. 11, 1953, in Rogers, to Virgil Roy Rounds and Ruby Darlene Clark Rounds.

Gary Wales, 73, of Seligman, Mo., died Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at his residence. He was born July 28, 1948, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Georgia Jones and William "Bill" Wales.

Dec. 22

Raymond DeWain Anderson, 89, of Rogers, died Dec. 17, 2021, in Siloam Springs Nursing and Rehab. He was born April 15, 1932, in Clarence, Iowa, to Elmer Alfred Anderson and Myrtle Irene Hovey Anderson.

Norma Zene Norton, 80, of Rogers, died Dec. 12, 2021, in Siloam Springs. She was born July 17, 1941, in Bentonville, to Ruff and Frances Arnella Strate Prophet.

Clyde Melvin Rounds, 87, of Pea Ridge, died Dec. 14, 2021, in Bentonville. He was born April 10, 1934 in Rogers, Arkansas to Carl F. Rounds and Ethel Sylvia Townsend Rounds.

Dec. 29

Karl Edward Smith, 50, of Pea Ridge, died Dec. 23, 2021, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born July 21, 1971, in Rogers to James Morris Smith and Marianne Shafer Smith.