Court reports

District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Jackson L. Abercrombie, 33, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Tylor Joseph Baker, 31, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty

Kelly Ann Barfield, 30, theft of property, guilty

Shaw McCrae Bowen, 18, careless and prohibited driving, bond forfeit

Levi Dimitri Burkett, 28, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Kathleen D. Carrigan, 61, speeding, bond forfeit

Fernando William Cenobio, 22, speeding, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; contributing to the delinquency of a minor, guilty; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Christina Sue Dryja, 29, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

John Thomas Dryja, 30, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Dana Jean Flores, 41, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Philip Foss, 67, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Derek Sean Garner, 49, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Nicole Lindsay Groh, 37, possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Daleta Jo Hale, 55, failure to stop at stop sign/yield at yield sign, bond forfeit

Lauren Ann Hamilton, 28, no or expired vehicle license, guilty; no insurance proof present, guilty

Adriana Guadalupe Hernandez, 49, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Alyssa Hinkle, 21, speeding, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Sammual Paul Holly, 31, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Allyissa D. Hudson-Gutierrez, 40, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

David A. Jacobo, 36, no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit; no proof of liability insurance, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit

Travis Justin Jones, 42, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Melinda G. Lewis, 41, theft of property, guilty

Saul Humberto Lopez, 31, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Joshua S. Mahoney, 22, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Stephanie Dawn McCarty, 44, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Kolton Bane McDevitt, 21, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Lidia Diane Mendez, 21, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Harley Nunley, 18, possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Jose Luis Olivares, 25, no drivers license, bond forfeit

Jacob Michael Pope, 32, careless and prohibited driving, bond forfeit

Jose X. Prieto-Gamboa, 31, no drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Anthony Richard Purdum, 28, no proof of liability insurance, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit

Brian J. Ray, 36, animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty; animal regulations City Ord. 314, dismissed

Jacqueline J. Riner, 37, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Angela Christine Ritter, 44, no or expired vehicle license, guilty; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Taylor William Smith, 24, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty

Bobby Dexter Snow, 67, speeding, bond forfeit

Linda Dianne Taylor, 65, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Melissa Dawn Thibodeaux, 25, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Shannon Jerome Todd, 35, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Cazandra Games Trujillo, 27, contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, dismissed

Kenneth Tucker, 50, no proof of liability insurance, bond forfeit

Brent Matthew White, 34, failure to stop at stop sign/yield at yield sign, bond forfeit

Fabian Peralta Zarate, 37, no drivers license, bond forfeit