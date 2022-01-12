Court reports

District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Jackson L. Abercrombie, 33, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Tylor Joseph Baker, 31, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty
Kelly Ann Barfield, 30, theft of property, guilty
Shaw McCrae Bowen, 18, careless and prohibited driving, bond forfeit
Levi Dimitri Burkett, 28, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Kathleen D. Carrigan, 61, speeding, bond forfeit
Fernando William Cenobio, 22, speeding, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; contributing to the delinquency of a minor, guilty; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Christina Sue Dryja, 29, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
John Thomas Dryja, 30, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Dana Jean Flores, 41, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Philip Foss, 67, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Derek Sean Garner, 49, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Nicole Lindsay Groh, 37, possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Daleta Jo Hale, 55, failure to stop at stop sign/yield at yield sign, bond forfeit
Lauren Ann Hamilton, 28, no or expired vehicle license, guilty; no insurance proof present, guilty
Adriana Guadalupe Hernandez, 49, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Alyssa Hinkle, 21, speeding, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Sammual Paul Holly, 31, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Allyissa D. Hudson-Gutierrez, 40, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
David A. Jacobo, 36, no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit; no proof of liability insurance, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit
Travis Justin Jones, 42, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Melinda G. Lewis, 41, theft of property, guilty
Saul Humberto Lopez, 31, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Joshua S. Mahoney, 22, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Stephanie Dawn McCarty, 44, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Kolton Bane McDevitt, 21, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Lidia Diane Mendez, 21, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Harley Nunley, 18, possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Jose Luis Olivares, 25, no drivers license, bond forfeit
Jacob Michael Pope, 32, careless and prohibited driving, bond forfeit
Jose X. Prieto-Gamboa, 31, no drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Anthony Richard Purdum, 28, no proof of liability insurance, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit
Brian J. Ray, 36, animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty; animal regulations City Ord. 314, dismissed
Jacqueline J. Riner, 37, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Angela Christine Ritter, 44, no or expired vehicle license, guilty; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Taylor William Smith, 24, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty
Bobby Dexter Snow, 67, speeding, bond forfeit
Linda Dianne Taylor, 65, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Melissa Dawn Thibodeaux, 25, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Shannon Jerome Todd, 35, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Cazandra Games Trujillo, 27, contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, dismissed
Kenneth Tucker, 50, no proof of liability insurance, bond forfeit
Brent Matthew White, 34, failure to stop at stop sign/yield at yield sign, bond forfeit
Fabian Peralta Zarate, 37, no drivers license, bond forfeit