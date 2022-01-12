City street names from soldiers in Battle of Pea Ridge

Editor's Note: The following is from Billie Jines' 1996 booklet, "The Streets of Pea Ridge." It has been updated to include new streets and those scheduled for future development. This is the second in a series of articles on the names of the streets of Pea Ridge.

In 1995, under the leadership of Mayor Jackie Crabtree, Ordinance No. 215 was passed by the Pea Ridge City Council. The street naming segment of the detailed ordinance made it mandatory to use the north-south for Union and east-west for Confederate names of combatants of the Battle of Pea Ridge.

Confederate names

• Franklin Avenue -- Located in the Givens Place development, which was added in 1996. Honors Wm. B. Franklin of Co. K, 4th Arkansas. Presumed killed at the Battle of Pea Ridge.

• Frost Street -- Runs one block between South Curtis and South Davis streets at a corner where the Pea Ridge Car Wash stands. It honors Edwin Frost of Co. D, 4th Arkansas, who was killed in the Battle of Pea Ridge.

• Gates Lane -- Turns left off of the northern segment of Hayden Road (Ark. Hwy. 265) not far from the Missouri line. Along that route, Hayden (265) weaves in and out of the narrow strip of Pea Ridge city limits that goes all the way to the state line with Otter Creek following off to the right. Gates honors Col. Elijah Gates of the 1st Missouri Brigade under Gen. Sterling Price.

• Gorham Lane -- A very short street directly across from City Park, turning east off of Hayden Road (Ark. Hwy. 265). Gorham was named for Capt. James C. Gorham, who led a Missouri battery of Confederates.

• Greene Street -- Runs from West Pickens Road to the south and west diagonally to Weston Street. Or from Weston Street, it is found the next street to the right after passing Hill Lane that leads into the Pea Ridge Cemetery. The original naming committee said that Greene honors Col. Colton Greene, who led the Confederate's 3rd Brigade of Missouri Volunteers. In April 1999, the street received a second honoree, Henderson Parmer Greene, who fought in the Battle of Pea Ridge. He also kept a diary during this time. Henderson P. Greene was also the father of two generations of Pea Ridge doctors.

• Greer Street -- Turns southerly off of East Pickens Road the first street east of North Davis Street. It is one of the city's longest streets, winding its way all the way to Lee Town Road a mile away. Or, from Lee Town Road, take the first road to the left, after passing Lee Town Drive. Greer starts in the city, but much of it is outside the limits. Greer was named for Col. Elkanah Greer of the Confederacy's 3rd Texas Cavalry. Much mention is made of Col. Greer in the important book, Pea Ridge/Civil War Campaign in the West, by Shea and Hess. One incident helps the reader realize how the chaos following the deaths of both Gens. McCulloch and McIntosh affected the first day's fighting at the battle. Col. Greer and his men stood as ordered on Little Mountain (now called Round Top) for three hours, becoming increasingly anxious and realizing that something must be wrong. The colonel kept sending couriers to no avail. Finally, Capt. Bradfute, an aide to Gen. McCulloch, showed up but didn't tell Greer that Gens. McCulloch and McIntosh both were dead. Inexplicably, the authors of the book said, because Greer was the second-ranking officer in the cavalry brigade after Gen. McIntosh.

To be continued.