City Council agenda is short this month

City Council

7 p.m. Tues., Jan. 18

Court room

City Hall

A light agenda is on tap for City Council members, who last met Dec. 27 for the final meeting of 2021.

Items on the agenda include an ordinance authorizing vacating a right of way at 1341 N. Davis Street; Fred Johnson and sale of property on Slack Street; and approve the transfer of $300,000 from impact fees to Street Fund account.

The right of way was determined to be of no value to the city, according to Nathan See, Street Department superintendent.

Mayor Jackie Crabtree said the city attorney advised city officials of the process needed to vacate right of way and the ordinance begins that process.

The property sale on Slack Street was agreed upon after an appraisal of the land and in order to give more highway frontage to the lot owned by Johnson so it could be developed, as discussed at the December City Council meeting.

The City Council meeting is open to the public.