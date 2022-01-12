Cheer competition team takes State

Photograph submitted

The Pea Ridge Blackhawks competition cheer team won first place in the state competition in Hot Springs. Members of the 2021 varsity competition team were Ava Clark, Emily Scott, Gabbie Fletcher, Hannah See, Kate Lee, Katie Jones, Kennedy Williams, Kiowa Morris, Kylee Ford, Lacy Williams, Macy Trammell, McKyah Lipscomb, Maddie Rogers, Mary Hargiss, Miley Humphrey, Monique Holley, Riley Robbins and Tristan Thurman; manager Kenna Shiers; head coach Courtney Hurst; and assistant coaches Amber Harrison and Casey Ludolph.