Building permits

December 2021
Contractor^Address^Fee Total^Const. Value
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2400 Armstrong Lane^$2,981.99^$243,070
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2401 Armstrong Lane^$3,086.99^$285,332
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2402 Armstrong Lane^$2,901.99^$211,192
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2403 Armstrong Lane^$2,991.99^$247,538
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2404 Armstrong Lane^$2,966.99^$237,636
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2405 Armstrong Lane^$3,086.99^$285,332
Doug Sperber^908 Rawlings Circle^$1,118^$357,541
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2407 Armstrong Lane^$2,961.99^$235,463
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2409 Armstrong Lane^$2,981.99^$243,070
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2406 Armstrong Lane^$2,904.99^$212,520
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2408 Armstrong Lane^$2,961.99^$235,463
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^102 Manfield Avenue^$2.991.99^$247,538
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^104 Manfield Avenue^$2,966.99^$237,515
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^200 Manfield Avenue^$2,981.99^$243,070
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2307 Carper Lane^$2,966.99^$237,515
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2305 Carper Lane^$2,991.99^$247,538
Bauman Construction LLC^208 Wilson Blvd.^$1,076^$340,757
C-3 Custom Homes LLC^817 Carlock Drive^$938^$285,936
C-3 Custom Homes LLC^901 Carlock Drive^$986^$304,049
C-3 Custom Homes LLC^905 Carlock Drive^$1,031^$322,040
C-3 Custom Homes LLC^909 Carlock Drive^$976^$300,064
C-3 Custom Homes LLC^1001 Carlock Drive^$993^$307,913
C-3 Custom Homes LLC^1005 Carlock Drive^$1,016^$316,003
C-3 Custom Homes LLC^1009 Carlock Drive^$1,031^$322,040
C-3 Custom Homes LLC^2001 Bergman Road^$1,001^$310,811
C-3 Custom Homes LLC^2105 Bergman Road^$1,016^$316,003
C-3 Custom Homes LLC^2101 Bergman Road^$993^$309,913
C-3 Custom Homes LLC^2009 Bergman Road^$976^$300,064
C-3 Custom Homes LLC^2005 Bergman Road^$938^$285,936
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2303 Carper Lane^$3,066.99^$277,604
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2410 Armstrong Lane^$3,084.99^$384,729
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2411 Armstrong Lane^$2,904.99^$212,520
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2412 Armstrong Lane^$3,151.99^$311,294
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2413 Armstrong Lane^$3,021.99^$259,250
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2414 Armstrong Lane^$3,301.99^$371,186
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^201 Trimble Lane^$3,151.99^$311,294
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^203 Trimble Lane^$2,869.99^$198,634
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^205 Trimble Lane^$2,904.99^$212,520
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2415 Armstrong Lane^$1,158^$373,480
^Total Permits for Type:^39
^Total Fees for Type:^$87,434.76
^Total Const. Value for Type:^$10,839,373