Benton County Jail

Monday, Jan. 3

9:21 a.m. Dyan Lee McClellan, 26, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, serving 30 days

2:56 p.m. Charles Martin Symanietz, 52, Garfield, by BCSO, serving 20 days

4:36 p.m. James Martin Brown, 47, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, revocation of probation

6:25 p.m. Brandon Michael White, 25, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear; revoke warrant; revocation of probation/parole

Thursday, Jan. 6

2:37 p.m. Nelson Contreras, 33, Garfield, by BCSO, revocation of probation; failure to appear

Friday, Jan. 7

8:59 p.m. Lacey Jo Montgomery, 39, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, possession of drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance Sch. 6; possession drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine; contempt of court from Benton County

Sunday, Jan. 9

5:54 p.m. Tiffany Dawn Summers, 40, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor; second violation of Omnibus DWI; refusal to submit to chemical test; public intoxication

7:23 p.m. Brittany Farriester, 28, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear