Benton County Jail

Monday, Jan. 3
9:21 a.m. Dyan Lee McClellan, 26, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, serving 30 days
2:56 p.m. Charles Martin Symanietz, 52, Garfield, by BCSO, serving 20 days
4:36 p.m. James Martin Brown, 47, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, revocation of probation
6:25 p.m. Brandon Michael White, 25, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear; revoke warrant; revocation of probation/parole
Thursday, Jan. 6
2:37 p.m. Nelson Contreras, 33, Garfield, by BCSO, revocation of probation; failure to appear
Friday, Jan. 7
8:59 p.m. Lacey Jo Montgomery, 39, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, possession of drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance Sch. 6; possession drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine; contempt of court from Benton County
Sunday, Jan. 9
5:54 p.m. Tiffany Dawn Summers, 40, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor; second violation of Omnibus DWI; refusal to submit to chemical test; public intoxication
7:23 p.m. Brittany Farriester, 28, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear