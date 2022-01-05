Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 7 No. 1

Thursday, Jan.6, 1972

Mr. and Mrs. Tim Wood of Pea Ridge became the owners of A&D Grocery and Market in a transaction that become effective Jan. 1. Both Mr. and Mrs. Wood are graduates of Pea Ridge High School. They are the parents of a son, Robert, who is 2 years old.

The first official meeting of the Pea Ridge Lions Club is scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight Wednesday in Pea Ridge City Hall.

A Pea Ridge man, Fred McKinney, became the first candidate in Benton County to file for the upcoming school election.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 17 No. 1

Wednesday, Jan. 6, 1982

Pea Ridge Police arrested a 17-year-old from Lowell, driver of a car which hit the Pea Ridge Police Department's Pontiac squad car Sunday. City Marshal Loyd Pifer said the youth was charged with reckless driving, fleeing law enforcement and third-degree assault.

County Schools superintendent Ben Stephens said there has been no candidate to file for election for the open spot on the Pea Ridge District 109 Board of Education.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 27 No. 1

Thursday, Jan. 9, 1992

Four teen-agers are suspected of being responsible for the vandalism recently in Pea Ridge and Buttram's Chapel cemeteries, according to Pea Ridge Police Chief Sam Parker. The vandalism involved the toppling of tombstones in both of the cemeteries.

Pea Ridge School District administrators are reviewing a report prepared by a North Central Association mini-team which surveyed the district last year. The team's visit was at the invitation of the school district, which hopes to earn NCA accreditation by the spring of 1993, according to superintendent Marvin Higginbottom.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 37 No. 1

Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2002

Arkansans are being reminded by the state telecommunications service providers that the six-month transitional dialing period for the new 479 area code will begin Jan. 19, 2002.

Christmas Day, at approximately 4:30 p.m., a vandal destroyed $600 worth of city Christmas lights in Pea Ridge.

Paul Authement brought a four-legged chicken by the office of The TIMES. He found the 4- to 5 -week-old pullet in a shipment from Georgia to Reldon Bray's farm on Gann Ridge Road.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 47 No. 1

Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2012

Pea Ridge firefighter Mike Yarberry said it's time to turn over the city's fire protection to younger men and women. Yarberry resigned after serving 25 years.

Pea Ridge Mayor Jackie Crabtree is asking residents to vote for Pea Ridge in the "We Hear You America" contest, sponsored by Readers Digest. The winning town of the contest receives $50,000.

In response to violations of the Arkansas Water and Air Pollution Act and the Arkansas Clean Water Act at the Pea Ridge Water and Sewer Treatment Plant, council members passed a resolution at the regular meeting accepting the consent administrative order. The resolution allows the city to pay a $1,700 civil penalty fee. Ammonia limits set by the state have been exceeded, primarily in colder months.