Pea Ridge schools menus

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
Monday, Jan. 10
Breakfast: breakfast burrito, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: taco soup, toasted cheese sandwich, garden salad, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk
Tuesday, Jan. 11
Breakfast: fruit parfait, granola packet, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: chicken tenders, northern beans, sweet potato fries, blueberries or fresh fruit, milk
Wednesday, Jan. 12
Breakfast: blueberry muffin, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: country fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, biscuit, craisins or fresh fruit, milk
Thursday, Jan. 13
Breakfast: super bun, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: chili with beans, crackers/cheese stick, garden salad, broccoli with ranch, wacky cake, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk
Friday, Jan. 14
Breakfast: sausage biscuit, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: cheese pizza, spinach salad, carrot sticks with ranch, variety of fruit, milk
Meal prices
Meals free to all students
Ala carte will have charges
Lunch: Adults — $3.75