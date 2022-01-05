Pea Ridge schools menus

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

Monday, Jan. 10

Breakfast: breakfast burrito, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: taco soup, toasted cheese sandwich, garden salad, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Breakfast: fruit parfait, granola packet, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: chicken tenders, northern beans, sweet potato fries, blueberries or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Breakfast: blueberry muffin, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: country fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, biscuit, craisins or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, Jan. 13

Breakfast: super bun, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: chili with beans, crackers/cheese stick, garden salad, broccoli with ranch, wacky cake, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, Jan. 14

Breakfast: sausage biscuit, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: cheese pizza, spinach salad, carrot sticks with ranch, variety of fruit, milk

