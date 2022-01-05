Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Sunday, Dec. 19

9:24 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Taylor William Smith, 24, Pea Ridge, in connection with possession of a controlled substance; driving on a suspended license; no liability insurance; fail to transfer vehicle registration; and fictitious tags; and Sarah Sue Bowers, 33, in connection with warrants from Pea Ridge and Fayetteville.

Monday, Dec. 20

1 p.m. A resident of Zachary Street reported theft involving an item taken from a package delivered to her house.

2:30 p.m. A resident of Benton Drive reported harassment involving messages and phone calls. As a result of the investigation, a warning was issued to the suspect.

Tuesday, Dec. 21

10:16 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Michael W. Dixon, 53, Pea Ridge, in connection with open container in a motor vehicle.

Friday, Dec. 24

12:26 p.m. Police were dispatched to Hayden Road (Ark. Hwy. 265) for a one-vehicle accident involving a 2016 truck owned by Cards NWA, LLC, and driven by Robby Pierson, 36, of Springdale. According to the report, the vehicle was southbound and left the roadway to the west (right) shoulder when attempting to negotiate a left-hand curve. The truck hit a road sign, drove into a ditch and struck an embankment form a driveway, then re-entered the roadway and the trailer overturned, pulling the cab of the truck partially over.

Saturday, Dec. 25

8:50 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Braden Allen Mincks, 18, Rogers, in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; and defective/improper tail lamps and reflectors.

Sunday, Dec. 26

5:54 a.m. Police were dispatched to It'll Do Road for a motor-vehicle accident involving vehicles driven by Elizabeth Ann Casey, 39, Pea Ridge, and Habib M. Bootwala, 45, Rogers. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Bootwala in connection with careless and prohibited driving; driving left of center; and driving while intoxicated, drugs.

Monday, Dec. 27

9:13 a.m. A resident of Spruce Street reported fraudulent use of a credit card involving purchases made online by someone.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

12:02 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Traci Ann Wyman, 43, in connection with possession of Sch. VI and operating without tail lamps.