Obituaries for the Jan. 5, 2022, edition of The Pea Ridge TIMES

Geneva Lucille Ellen Burnett

Geneva Lucille Ellen Burnett, 90, of Rogers, Ark., died Dec. 28, 2021, in Northwest Medical in Bentonville. She was born April 16, 1931, in Rogers, Ark., to Daniel Clark Frazier and Tempie Armentrout Frazier.

She was a lifelong resident of the area and enjoyed yard sales and gardening. She was a member of the Northpoint Apostolic Church in Fayetteville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Alfred Burnett; a son, Lonnie Dean Huntley; a daughter, Geneva Nellie Bates; five brothers, Joe Lenard Frazier, Riley Frazier, George Frazier, Arlous LeRoy Frazier and Grover Frazier; four sisters, Bertha Kirby, Minnie Hopping, Goldie Ash and Nancy Frazier; a great-granddaughter, Rylee Adams; and a great-grandson, Ryan Adams.

Survivors are her children, Connie Hall and husband, Ronnie of Fayetteville, Carol Burnett of Rogers, Glenn "Red" Burnett, Jr. of Decatur and Glen Alfred Burnett, III of Rogers; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, before the service in Sisco Funeral Home, Pea Ridge.

Graveside service is set for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Bayless Cemetery in Garfield.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Danny Glen Hall

Danny Glen Hall, 68, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Jan 1, 2022, in Rogers, Ark.

A memorial service is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in the Pea Ridge United Methodist Church.

Darlene Russell

Darlene Russell, 70, of Garfield, Ark., died Dec. 29, 2021, in Little Rock, Ark., surrounded by her family. She was born Nov. 23, 1951, in Bentonville, Ark., to George "Doc" and Melvina Russell.

She was a graduate from McDonald County High School and Missouri Southern State University. She was a very accomplished student with many degrees. She was an EMT, MA, a environmental specialist and worked as a certified USDA government inspector for 17 years. She was a very strong willed woman, if she wanted to do it, she did it. What she loved the most in life was her animals and family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George "Doc" and Melvina Russell; and a brother, Windell Russell.

Survivors are her siblings, Leon Russell of Jane, Mo., Billie Jo Fields and husband Steve of Garfield, Ark., and Scott Russell and wife Deanna of Jane, Mo.; her beloved pets, Joey and Bitty; along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

She was loved by all and will be dearly missed.

A memorial service is set for 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Russell Howard Yeates

Russell Howard Yeates, Jr. 81, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Dec., 29, 2021, in Northwest Medical in Bentonville. He was born Feb. 1, 1940, in Chicago Heights, Ill., to Russell Howard Yeates, Sr. and Leone Grace Moeller Yeates.

He was a 1958 graduate of Eureka Springs High School, then married Sharon Opal Shrader on June 30, 1962. Both Russell and Sharon loved to ride horses and often rode together.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran serving aboard the USS Kenneth D. Bailey and briefly aboard the USS Kiowa. He retired from the United States Postal Service and loved spending time in the outdoors hunting and fishing. He always looked forward to getting together with his classmates which became a monthly tradition. Russell enjoyed Sunday dinner with his family and grandchildren, drinking coffee and watching Nascar and football.

He attended Bella Vista Church of the Nazarene.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Sharon Opal Yeates.

Survivors are his son Rusty Yeates III and wife Villa of Bentonville, Ark.; three granddaughters, Gabby Hamilton and husband Steven of Gravette, Ark., Aimee Yeates of Bentonville, Ark., and Michaela Jimenez and husband David of Rogers, Ark.; a great-granddaughter, Kaylee Hamilton; and a sister, Helen Stroud of Culpeper, Va.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Sisco Funeral Home, Pea Ridge.

Service is set for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Sisco Funeral Chapel in Pea Ridge.

Burial will be in the VA National Cemetery in Fayetteville.

