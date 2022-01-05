Most valuable players awarded in tournament

One player from each team of every game during the Pea Ridge Holiday Tournament was selected for an award. Sponsor C.R. Crawford employees presented a MVP (most valuable player) award to a player of the winning team.

"We wanted to honor our sponsor, C.R. Crawford, and do something for the kids," Lady Blackhawk head coach Heath Neal said. "Any time you can highlight an individual performance in a game and recognize a student, it just highlights their school and highlights their kids. It also it entices them to play hard and give everything they've got for all three days."

"When you sell a tournament, you want to make it big for, not only the coaches, but the kids as well," Neal said.

Presenters from C.R. Crawford included Patrick Dale, project manager; Antoine Lairy, estimator; David Karr, estimator; Becky Gosnell, marketing manager; Mike Hill, business developer; Trent Rogers, estimator; Justin Reeves, senior project manager; Jordan Ligon, director of business development; and Scott Stokenbury, owner.