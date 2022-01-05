Friends we lost in 2021; Obituaries from April to September 2021

April 7

Iva Dean Roberts, 82, of Garfield, Ark., died March 28, 2021, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. She was born in Coffeeville, Kan., Sept. 23, 1938, to Gordon Denver Luther and Blendena Richardson Luther.

Connie Jean Thompson, 65, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died March 30, 2021, in her home. She was born April 7, 1955, in Lakeport, Calif., to Johnnie "Jay" Hatfield and Thelma "Jean" Greene Hatfield.

April 14

Leonard "Bob" Bailey, 93, of Garfield died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in his home. He was born Feb. 14, 1928, to John Bailey and Lucy Boatright Bailey.

Jenine Marie Byler, 66, of Rogers, Ark., died April 10, 2021, in her home. She was born Nov. 7, 1954, in Bentonville, Ark.,to E.J. Byler and Virginia Belle Thomas Byler.

David Ralph Martin, 67, of Pea Ridge, died Monday, March 1, in his home. He was born Aug. 1, 1953, in Carl Junction, Mo., to Granville Ralph Martin and Nelly O'Connelle Martin.

Robert "Bob" Wolgast, 72, of Rogers, Ark., died April 11, 2021, in his home. He was born Dec. 19, 1948, in Aurora, Ill., to Robert Lavern Wolgast and Audrey Mary Fox Wolgast.

April 21

Dorris Ann Mounce Brewer Ozkan, 86, died Thursday, April 15, 2021. She was born Sept. 8, 1934, in Shreveport, La., to Charlie E. and Dorris Givens Mounce.

April 28

Billy Richard Brassfield, 71, of Pineville, Mo., died April 25, 2021, in his home. He was born May 3, 1949, in Bentonville, Ark., to Bill Brassfield and Joy Vale Wardlaw Brassfield.

Dr. David T. Lewis, 85, of Holiday Island, Ark., died April 21, 2021. He was born Sept. 27, 1935, in Downing, Mo., to Harry R. Lewis and Emma Bohi Lewis.

Scott Alan Townsend, 57, of, Garfield, Ark., died April 20, 2021, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born July 13, 1963, in Omaha, Neb.

May 5

Kently Royle Ellis 55, of Washburn, Mo., died April 29, 2021, in his home. He was born Jan. 14, 1966, in Bentonville, to Jimmy Royle Ellis and Connie Lee Keene Ellis.

Billy Ray (Bill) Foster, 85, died on April 25, 2021, in his home. He was born July 10, 1935, in Pea Ridge, Ark., to Glen Dolan Foster and Zoe (Carden) Foster.

William Howard Nichols, 63, of Pineville, Mo., died May 1, 2021, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born Aug. 4, 1957, in Kansas City, Mo., to Leonard Leroy Nichols and Evelyn Pearl Vancleave Nichols.

May 12

Allison Leigh Cornish Lyons, 39, a free spirit and artist, died Friday, April 30, 2021, in her sleep, in her home in Pea Ridge, Ark. She was born on Sept. 12, 1981, in Jonesboro, Ark., to Donna and Michael Cornish.

Diane Catherine Skorupski, 57, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Monday, May 3, 2021, in her home. She was born Oct. 12, 1963, in Springfield, Mass., to Kazimire Frances Skorupski and Jeanette Rosanne Quinn Skorupski.

Linda Lou Whitaker, 71, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Friday, May 7, 2021, in Willard Walker Hospice in Fayetteville. She was born March 6, 1950, in Prairie Grove, Ark., to Herman Sanders and Betty Delores Escue Sanders.

May 19

Bennie Leroy Moore, 87, of Rogers, died Thursday, May 13, in Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville. He was born Nov. 16, 1933, in Arkansas City, Kan., to Bennie Alfred Moore and Eva Mae Myers Moore.

Johnny Ross Ruckman, 72, of Rogers, died Monday, May 9, 2021, in his home. He was born April 6, 1949, in Harrison, Ark., to Billy Ray Ruckman and Wilma Ruth Villines Ruckman.

Gail Ann Whitney, 62, of Garfield, Ark., died May 16, 2021, in her home. She was born Aug. 3, 1958, in Lincoln, Neb., to John Richard Smith and Shirley Jean Kinnison Smith.

May 26

Rita Ann Hansen, 61, of Rogers, Ark., died May 19, 2021, in Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville. She was born July 11, 1959, in Storm Lake, Iowa, to Harold Christian Hansen and Charlene Ann Bunda Hansen.

Olivia Ortega, 62, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died May 20, 2021, in Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville. She was born Dec. 31, 1958, in Roseville, Calif., to Jose Albino Vigil and Cordelia Gonzales Vigil.

June 2

Karen Jo Armstrong, 59 of Pea Ridge, died May 26 in Circle of Life Hopice in Bentonville. She was born March 27, 1962, in Kansas City, Mo., to Gerald Roe Collins and Joyce Lozell Howard Collins.

June 9

Beth Darlene Brandt, 95, of, Pea Ridge, Ark., died May 30, 2021, in Rogers Health and Rehab. She was born Feb. 8, 1926, in Crook, Colo., to Daniel Brandt and Mary Barbara Louderback Brandt.

Gary Wayne O'Dell, 77, of Pea Ridge, died Tuesday, June 3, 2021, in the Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville. He was born April 22, 1944, in Rogers, Ark., to Tom and Berniece Givens O'Dell.

Shane Douglas Roberts, 25, of Garfield, Ark., died June 1, 2021, in his home. He was born June 23, 1995, in Fayetteville, Ark., to Curtis Alan Roberts and Cassanora Rose Garris.

June 16

Heather Michelle Hufford 43, of Gravette, Ark., died June 8, 2021. She was born June 9, 1977, in Fayetteville, Ark., to James Stephen Hufford and Stephany Kae Johnsen Hufford.

Jakob "Opa" Layher, 87, of Pea Ridge, died June 4 in Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville. He was born April 8, 1934, in Valea Neagra Romania to Gotthilf Layher and Friederika Gebhardt Layher.

June 23

Michelle Lee Bolin, 52, of Rogers, Ark., died June 18, 2021, in her home. She was born March 16, 1969, in Rogers, Ark., to Ellis Leroy Holcomb and Barbara Ann Branch Holcomb.

Randall Chasteen, 57, of Garfield, died June 13, 2021. He was born in Rome, Ga., to Juanita Joyce Smith, Nov. 2, 1963.

Keith William Wiltgen, 38, of Exeter, Mo., died Friday, June 11, 2021, in his home. He was born June 16, 1982, in Rogers, Ark., to John and Tami (Westrup) Wiltgen.

June 30

David Alonzo Dye, 58, of Joplin, Mo., died June 24, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Joplin. He was born Oct. 2, 1962, in Rogers, Ark., to Herman Alonzo Dye and Patricia Ann Pratt Dye.

Michael John McCauley, 65, of Pea Ridge, Arkansas died June 20, 2021 at his home. He was born April 11, 1956, in Omaha, Neb., to James Richard McCauley and Bettie Nell Blissard McCauley.

David Lawrence Whiteside, 63, of Rogers, died June 22, 2021, in Bentonville. He was born Aug. 18, 1957, in Brinkley, Ark., to Walter Mack and Edna Geraldine Parrish Whiteside.

July 7

Kevin Dale Apple, 53, died Saturday, June 26, 2021. He was born March 4, 1968, to Dalene Hart and Billy Dale Apple in Tulsa, Okla.

Peggy Cawthon, 84, of Rogers, Ark., died July 1, 2021, in Rogers. She was born Aug. 13, 1936, in Avoca, Ark., to Samuel and Ora (Vandergriff) Lockhart.

Jerry Dean Kaduce, 79, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died June 30, 2021, in his home. He was born May 12, 1942, in Thornton, Iowa, to Theodore Kaduce and Henryetta Trager Kaduce.

William Hagan Osburn, 81, of Pea Ridge, died June 16, 2021, in Rogers. He was born Jan. 25, 1940, in Fort Knox, Ken., to James Reber Osburn and Lucy Ellen Reed.

Clent Estes Wilson, 89, of Rogers died Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Ark. He was born July 18, 1931, to Joseph Wilson and Edith Pinkston Wilson in Oxford, Ark.

July 14

Tommy "Tom" Don Hudson, 73, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died July 10, 2021, in his home. He was born July 11, 1947, in Tulsa, Okla., to Don Hudson and Lillian Frances Stilwell Hudson.

Bruce Clark Lamer, 72, of Cassville, Mo., died July 8, in Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville. He was born in Denver, Colo., on Nov. 26, 1948, to Earl Sherman Lamer and Arlene Mae Ringquist Lamer.

Darrel Wayne Nichols, 64, of Bentonville, died July 9, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born Oct. 1, 1956, in Glade, Ark., to Raymond Arthur Nichols and Clora Mae Williams Nichols.

Christain Lorie Rubisch 62, of Rogers, died July 4 in her home. She was born March 23, 1959, in Miami, Fla., to James Edward Wright Sr. and Jeannette Yvonne McClellan Wright.

Dane Wesley Ware, 57, of Bella Vista, died July 8, in Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville. He was born Sept. 3, 1963, in San Bernardino, Calif., to Charles Wesley Ware and Angeline Ann (Jill) Bertschy Ware.

July 21

Patricia "Patsy" Ann Dye, 82, of Garfield, Ark., died July 13, 2021, in Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville. She was born Aug. 29, 1938, in Garfield to James Pratt and Audra Ann Easley Pratt.

Wyatt Heyns, infant son of Vincent Heyns and Emily Luport, of Garfield, Ark., died Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Rogers, Ark. He was born Feb. 20, 2021, in Meridian, Miss.

Sue Kell, 69, of Fayetteville, Ark., died Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Tulsa, Okla. She was born Feb. 2, 1952, in Canoe, Ken., to Walker and Callie Bowlin Turner.

Mildred Marie Whitmer, 91, of Rogers, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020. She was born Dec. 11, 1928, in Jackson, Miss., to Walter and Bertie Gilbert.

July 28

Scott James Davis, 31, of Pineville, Mo., died Saturday, July 24, at his home. He was born to Rebecca on Feb. 25, 1990, in Hoffman Estates, Ill.

Jeffery D. Henry, or Jeffy as he was called by most, 43, of Garfield, Ark., died on July 24, 2021. He was born March 9, 1978, to Mike and Carol (Polly) Henry and lived his entire life in Garfield.

Mary Lee Miller, 82, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Saturday, July 24, 2021, at her home.

Charles Thomas Nesbitt, 76, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Friday, July 23, 2021, in Mercy Hospital in Bella Vista. He was born March 16, 1945, in Warren, Ark., to Charles W. Nesbitt and Lucy Nell Meggs Nesbitt.

Joy Ann Phillips, 75, of Bella Vista, Ark., formerly of Storm Lake, Iowa, died on July 21, 2021, in Bradford House Nursing Home in Bentonville, Ark.

Aug. 4

Gregory "Greg" Dean Burchfield, 65, of Pea Ridge, died Thursday, July 22, 2021. He was born April 24, 1956, in Ozark, Ark., to Lee Dean and Joyce (Wesson) Burchfield.

Rosemary Katherine Basler Hooks, 95, of Hazen, Ark., died on July 29, 2021. She was born May 2, 1926, in Morrilton, Ark., to Frank Joseph Basler and Rosa Yanker Basler.

Patsy Elaine McCool, 73, of Seligman, Mo., died June 30, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Rogers. She was born July 9, 1948, in Fresno, California to Clinton Bert Lombard and Nalta Mae Redell Lombard.

Mary Lee (Dent) Miller, 82, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died on Saturday July 24, 2021, in her home, after overcoming a short illness of Parkinson's disease.

Aug. 11

Richard Darrell Boen, 79, of Garfield, Ark., died Aug. 4, 2021, in Concordia Health and Rehab in Bella Vista. He was born Dec. 25, 1941, in Garfield, Ark. to Darrell Albert Boen and Modena Meriam Wilks Boen.

Lee Ann Dixon, 38, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Aug. 4, 2021, at her home. She was born Jan. 25, 1983, in Joplin, Mo., to Robert Lee Dixon and Phyllis Marie Atkinson Dixon.

Albert Glasscock, 80 , of Rogers, Ark., died Aug. 1, 2021, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born Dec. 24, 1940, in Bisbee, Ariz., to Commie Chester Glasscock and Helen Lucille Jackson Glasscock.

Zella Janet Goldsborough, 90, of Fayetteville, Ark., died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Ark. She was born Sept. 13, 1930, in Pea Ridge, Ark., to Francis Marion and Gertrude Mae (Engle) Martin.

Patsy Elaine McCool, 73, of Seligman, Mo., died July 30, 2021, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. She was born July 9, 1948 in Fresno, Calif., to Clinton Bert Lombard and Nalta Mae Reddell Lombard.

Frankie "Frank" Eugene Tillman, 59, of Rogers, died Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. He was born Jan. 9, 1962, in Rogers to John Thomas Tillman and Leona Marie Stacy Tillman.

Aug. 18

Mary Elizabeth Godwin, 73, of Hot Springs, Ark., died Aug. 11, 2021. She was born Feb. 23, 1948, in Hot Springs, to Fred and Dorothy (Hampton) Fisher, of Buckville.

Jason "MC" Sisco, 41, of Gravette, Ark., died Aug. 6, 2021, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born June 11, 1980, in Fayetteville, Ark., to Glen McDaniels and Judy Ann Sisco.

Verginia Warren, 84, of Bentonville, Ark., died on Aug. 14, 2021. She was born to Francis and Hazel McNelly in Bentonville, Ark., on Dec. 9, 1936.

Aug. 25

David Lee Horton, 59, of, Seligman, Mo., died Tuesday, Aug. 17, at his home. He was born Aug. 29, 1961, in Fairview, Okla., to Donald Dale Horton and Iva Jim Bromlow Horton.

Beverly Ruth Lillard, 77, of Springdale, Ark., died Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in her home. She was born Aug. 11, 1944 in Boston, Mass., to Edwin Chamberlain and Lillian Schaefer Chamberlain.

Sept. 1

Diane Bloxham, 78, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Aug. 24, 2021, after battling non-small cell lung cancer. She was born on Jan. 16, 1943, in Coffeeville, Kan.

Lois Jean Brannon, 76, died Aug. 23, 2021, in Rogers Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Rogers. She was born in Albuquerque, N.M., on Feb. 13, 1945, to Jesse Calvin and Bonnie Lois Callahan.

Charles Crabtree, 82, a native of Pea Ridge, died Thursday in Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville.

Lucy May Patterson, 80, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in her home. She was born March 29, 1941, in Poinsett County, Ark., to James Allen Prysock and Lydia Lee Smith Prysock.

Tammy Rae Wright Schmidt, 49, of Centerton, Ark., died Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Ark. She was born July 24, 1972, in Stella, Mo., to George William Wright and Shirley Ann Arnold.

Beverly Jean Swanson, 91, of Garfield, died Aug. 18, 2021, in Bentonville. She was born April 2, 1930, in Wilmar, Calif., to Vernon and Francis Giles-Swanson.

Sept. 8

Jerry Ellingwood, 78, of Pea Ridge, died Aug. 30, 2021, in Fayetteville. He was born Feb. 20, 1943, in Hattiesburg, Miss., to Charles and Arlene Ellingwood.

Jackie "Jack" Wayne Kelly, 90, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Promenade Health and Rehab in Rogers. He was born Nov. 3, 1930, in Beeville, Texas, to William Pearl Kelly and Virginia Audry Leach Kelly.

Bradley John Evans, 33, of Pea Ridge died Aug. 30, 2021, in his home. He was born Feb. 21, 1988, in Eureka Springs, Ark., to Robert Lee Evans and Kathy Marie Sanders Evans.

Ryland Eugene McDonald, 2, of Garfield, Ark., died Aug. 23, 2021, in Rogers, Ark. He was born June 11, 2019, in Amarillo, Texas, to Bre'Yana Sawyer and Brady McDonald.

Ruby Mae Nordgren, 88, died on Aug. 27, 2021, due to illness complications. She was born June 19, 1933, in Alcester (Union County), S.D., to Herman and Jennie Ahrens.

Sept. 15

Pauline S. Bolen, 88, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Sept. 8, 2021, in Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville. She was born July 22, 1933, in Summers, Ark., to Finnis Edward Seratte and Margaret Temple Galbraith Seratte.

Brian Russell Cogdill, 33, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Sept. 6, 2021, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born Aug. 31, 1988, in Altus, Okla.

Sept. 22

Javier Torres, 29, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Rogers, Ark. He was born on April 11th, 1992 in Santa Barbara, Calif., and shortly after, moved to Arkansas.

Sept. 29

Dale Henry Bell, 84, of, Rogers, Ark., died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. He was born Aug. 22, 1937, on Gaither Mountain to Roy Bell and Genevra Moncrief Bell.

Gregory "Sean" Dawson, 50, died Sept. 18, 2021, in his home in Pea Ridge, Ark. He was born on May 2, 1971, in Bentonville, Ark., to Virgil and Lila Faye Dawson.

William Bond "Bill" Foster, 74, of Pea Ridge died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Circle of Life Hospice House located in Springdale. He was born Dec. 3, 1946, in Durham, N.C., to Esther May Bond and Arthur Archibald Foster.

Janna Shereen Hughes, 45, of Garfield died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Washington Regional Medical Center, Fayetteville. She was born July 5, 1976, in Fort Smith, Ark., to Ruth Dedmon and Carlisle Richard Jr.

Liam James Ligi was born and returned to heaven Sept. 20, 2021. He was the son of Louis and Ashli Ligi Sr of Pea Ridge.

Michael Shane Tate, 41, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, as a result of a motorcycle accident. He was born Oct. 2, 1979, in Ruston, La., to Robert Lee Tate Sr. and Wanda Jean Ledford Tate.

Katherine L. Tucker, 80, of Pea Ridge, died Sept. 19, 2021, in Bentonville. She was born March 25, 1941, in Greenland, Ark., to William Earl and Garnet L. Meyer Moore.