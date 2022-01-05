Benton County Jail

Wednesday, Dec. 29

4:09 p.m. Daniel A. Pautlitz, 34, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, revocation of probation; failure to appear; possession drug paraphernalia meth-cocaine

11:28 p.m. Seth A. Johnson, 27, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, careless and prohibited driving; second violation of omnibus DWI Act; improper turn

Thursday, Dec. 30

3:24 p.m. Daniel Hutchek, 41, Pea Ridge, by Dept. of Community Corrections, revocation of probation

Friday, Dec. 31

1:19 a.m. George Alan Julian, 55, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, possession of a controlled substance Sch 1, 2 meth/cocaine; possession of drug paraphernalia meth cocaine

3:53 p.m. Daniel Clark, 26, Seligman, Mo., by Rogers Police, failure to appear; hold for out-of-state

Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022

2:14 a.m. Sebastian Lee Barker, 27, Bella Vista, by Pea Ridge Police, tampering with physical evidence; two counts possession drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance (PCS)

2:38 a.m. Cody Lee Wilson, 26, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, possession drug paraphernalia; possession drug paraphernalia meth cocaine; possession controlled substance Sch. 1, 2; tampering with physical evidence

5:17 a.m. Trey Tyler Dannels, 29, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree domestic battering; five failure to appear warrants