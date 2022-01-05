Area news included responses to police death, growth, taxes, mask mandate





News in the second half of 2021 in Pea Ridge included responses to the killing of Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple, the death of Northeast Benton County Volunteer Fire-EMS Department assistant chief Jeff Henry, rezone requests for continued development of agricultural land into subdivisions, an additional one-cent city sales tax election and school officials asking for a mask mandate for students as parents picketed and opposed the mandage.

The front-page headlines for the second half of 2021 in the TIMES were:

July 14

Full-time ambulance paramedics will be hired

Rezone for R3 approved; Request goes to Council next

Looking good!

Street plans outlined

Computer software ranks high as need

Jenny B. Jones sees book become a movie; Visits to library spawned desire to write

July 21

Keeping it short

Questions answered about city sales tax

Park plans revealed

Bus drivers needed for Pea Ridge School District

Ambulance office answers complaint

Brightening the walls

July 28

Police Badge 1212 retired

City Council denies rezone

Many helped stuff the bus

Henry's big heart, loyalty lauded

Bond and tax needs outlined

Raising money for 24 Forever scholarship

Aug. 4

Bringing in the hay

Reappraisal complete

Honoring Deputy Chief Henry

Street bonds depend on sales tax passing

Quorum Court honors Kevin Apple

Aug. 11

Planning meeting was brief

Qaulified for 50 years as submariner

Town Hall meeting to be held Tuesday

Making shade

A century of life celebrated

Aug. 18

Growth seen in census numbers

Praying for teacheers, students

Face masks encouraged, not required

Women, children safe; man arrested

Crash sidelines trucks

Aug. 25

School District must be zoned

Blackhawks show pride

Land swap considered

Hawks bring down Elks

Bulky item pickup available

Sept. 1

Special election slated for Sept. 14

Death penalty sought in the killing of Pea Ridge Officer

Excitement expressed

Beth Stein named Jr. High prinicial

Drumming a beat

Six rezone requests before city planners

Sept. 8

Voters asked to fund city services with sales tas

Parents vehemently opposed to mandate

Masks decreed at school for fall

Splash pad vandalized

Sunrise o'er the mist on fields

Sept. 15

Quarantine numbers drop with mask use

Ban performs at half-time

Sales tax election held Tuesday

Long agenda set for City Council

School Board members must be from own zones

Lee Town property rezone OKd

9/11 victims honored and remembered

Sept. 22

'My Child, My Choice'

City sales tax and bond issue approved by voters

District to have five zones

Mask mandate will not continue at school

Cash pleads not guilty in Officer Apple's killing

Sept. 29

"I pledge allegiance..."

Lower interest rates save money for city

Veterans unveil new flag box

Highway name to honor Apple

Ribbon cutting marks grand opening

Oct. 6

As stubborn as a mule; Competition, wins, losses and laughs thrill visitors

Collins fundraiser established

Model As on display

Oct. 13

Mules can jump --when they want to

Nichols left legacy, chronicled history

The Star-spangled banner still waves

Oct. 20

Windmill Estates lot will not be split, rezoned

College and Career Fair held

Budgets under consideration

District zones outlined; Chrome books, laptops, buses to be purchased

Learning to wood burn in Ag class

City gives away trees

Halloween Happenings

Oct. 27

City budgets on review

Mayor breaks vote approving R3

Police lose two officers

Teammate remembered; Lightening burden by sharing grief

Nov. 3

Library holds trunk or treat

Ambulance corrective action accepted

Fall Festival featured at First Baptist Saturday

Police officers taking on firefighter in benefit flag football game

Nov. 10

3D Printer

Sugar Creek Road rezoning request denied by planners

Pea Ridge city council reviews 2022 budget

Blackhawks vs. Goblins

Nov. 17

New Wendy's, Domino's Pizza on tap

Student services report presented

Honoring his service

Submarine veterans on parade

Police receive more NARCAN

Nov. 24

Zipline partnership with Walmart enhances delivery options

Fire-EMS has full-time chief

Otters fish for lunch

City approves 2022 budget

Dec. 1

Plans for new businesses on agenda

Blue Christmans Parade is Saturday

Christmas tree sales abound; Feliz Navi Dog Day; Lantern Night

Blue Christmas lights will adorn tree at station

Dec. 8

Blue, white lights adorn PD Christmas tree

Street bond approved

Lighting the season, offering something back

Apple honored posthuously; Stamps praised

Dec. 15

Kevin Apple Memorial Highway unveiled

Students learn and share value of trees

Shop with a Cop was a success

Officials tour launch pad

Dec. 22

Christmas story-time with police officers

Council to amend 2021 city budget

Medical program lauded

Santa and children visit

Christmas Candlelight services scheduled

Proceeds from 'Back the Blue' arrangements sales donated to police

Dec. 29



