Area news included responses to police death, growth, taxes, mask mandate

News in the second half of 2021 in Pea Ridge included responses to the killing of Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple, the death of Northeast Benton County Volunteer Fire-EMS Department assistant chief Jeff Henry, rezone requests for continued development of agricultural land into subdivisions, an additional one-cent city sales tax election and school officials asking for a mask mandate for students as parents picketed and opposed the mandage.
The front-page headlines for the second half of 2021 in the TIMES were:
July 14
Full-time ambulance paramedics will be hired
Rezone for R3 approved; Request goes to Council next
Looking good!
Street plans outlined
Computer software ranks high as need
Jenny B. Jones sees book become a movie; Visits to library spawned desire to write
July 21
Keeping it short
Questions answered about city sales tax
Park plans revealed
Bus drivers needed for Pea Ridge School District
Ambulance office answers complaint
Brightening the walls
July 28
Police Badge 1212 retired
City Council denies rezone
Many helped stuff the bus
Henry's big heart, loyalty lauded
Bond and tax needs outlined
Raising money for 24 Forever scholarship
Aug. 4
Bringing in the hay
Reappraisal complete
Honoring Deputy Chief Henry
Street bonds depend on sales tax passing
Quorum Court honors Kevin Apple
Aug. 11
Planning meeting was brief
Qaulified for 50 years as submariner
Town Hall meeting to be held Tuesday
Making shade
A century of life celebrated
Aug. 18
Growth seen in census numbers
Praying for teacheers, students
Face masks encouraged, not required
Women, children safe; man arrested
Crash sidelines trucks
Aug. 25
School District must be zoned
Blackhawks show pride
Land swap considered
Hawks bring down Elks
Bulky item pickup available
Sept. 1
Special election slated for Sept. 14
Death penalty sought in the killing of Pea Ridge Officer
Excitement expressed
Beth Stein named Jr. High prinicial
Drumming a beat
Six rezone requests before city planners
Sept. 8
Voters asked to fund city services with sales tas
Parents vehemently opposed to mandate
Masks decreed at school for fall
Splash pad vandalized
Sunrise o'er the mist on fields
Sept. 15
Quarantine numbers drop with mask use
Ban performs at half-time
Sales tax election held Tuesday
Long agenda set for City Council
School Board members must be from own zones
Lee Town property rezone OKd
9/11 victims honored and remembered
Sept. 22
'My Child, My Choice'
City sales tax and bond issue approved by voters
District to have five zones
Mask mandate will not continue at school
Cash pleads not guilty in Officer Apple's killing
Sept. 29
"I pledge allegiance..."
Lower interest rates save money for city
Veterans unveil new flag box
Highway name to honor Apple
Ribbon cutting marks grand opening
Oct. 6
As stubborn as a mule; Competition, wins, losses and laughs thrill visitors
Collins fundraiser established
Model As on display
Oct. 13
Mules can jump --when they want to
Nichols left legacy, chronicled history
The Star-spangled banner still waves
Oct. 20
Windmill Estates lot will not be split, rezoned
College and Career Fair held
Budgets under consideration
District zones outlined; Chrome books, laptops, buses to be purchased
Learning to wood burn in Ag class
City gives away trees
Halloween Happenings
Oct. 27
City budgets on review
Mayor breaks vote approving R3
Police lose two officers
Teammate remembered; Lightening burden by sharing grief
Nov. 3
Library holds trunk or treat
Ambulance corrective action accepted
Fall Festival featured at First Baptist Saturday
Police officers taking on firefighter in benefit flag football game
Nov. 10
3D Printer
Sugar Creek Road rezoning request denied by planners
Pea Ridge city council reviews 2022 budget
Blackhawks vs. Goblins
Nov. 17
New Wendy's, Domino's Pizza on tap
Student services report presented
Honoring his service
Submarine veterans on parade
Police receive more NARCAN
Nov. 24
Zipline partnership with Walmart enhances delivery options
Fire-EMS has full-time chief
Otters fish for lunch
City approves 2022 budget
Dec. 1
Plans for new businesses on agenda
Blue Christmans Parade is Saturday
Christmas tree sales abound; Feliz Navi Dog Day; Lantern Night
Blue Christmas lights will adorn tree at station
Dec. 8
Blue, white lights adorn PD Christmas tree
Street bond approved
Lighting the season, offering something back
Apple honored posthuously; Stamps praised
Dec. 15
Kevin Apple Memorial Highway unveiled
Students learn and share value of trees
Shop with a Cop was a success
Officials tour launch pad
Dec. 22
Christmas story-time with police officers
Council to amend 2021 city budget
Medical program lauded
Santa and children visit
Christmas Candlelight services scheduled
Proceeds from 'Back the Blue' arrangements sales donated to police
Dec. 29