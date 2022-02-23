Springtime means putting out a garden, it’s different now

Well, it isn't quite here, but spring is in the air! At the bank a few days ago, when I remarked about our see-sawing weather, the teller said, "I'm just looking forward to spring!" Then, on Saturday, March 1, my Dad called, asking, "Would you like to help me get the garden worked up today?" So, I started thinking springtime too!"

Of course, being the way I am, I can't do something without thinking how we used to do that, so I'm comparing how we used to do garden to the way we do garden today. This time we got out the Massey-Ferguson 235 tractor, and hitched up the old two-bottom moldboard plow that I used to plow with when I was a young teenager. Of course, as things usually go, one can't just start plowing.

First, the tractor needs fuel. Then we hunt for a longer hitch-pin, since the short one on the stabilizer bar won't work with this tractor. Then, since one of the snap-pins is missing from the left hitcharm, you have to rifle through the tool boxes to find a snappin. Then we go get the big tractor, which has a grading blade on the back. We bladed away the old tomato vines from last year, because if you leave them they are likely to pass on plant diseases to the new crop. Then I got on the other tractor and turned the soil with the old moldboard "turning" plow. The blading job took about five minutes, and the actual plowing took maybe 15 minutes. Then I drove the tractor over to our house to plow our own garden spot. Our plot was too wet, and I made a mess. Then I ran the tractor back home to swap the plow for the disk, and so on.

The day was a beautiful, sunny day -- a little cool, but a spring-like day, and we were seeing the nice weather as a window of opportunity to get the garden shaped up before the next wave of bad weather.

Working up the garden used to mean bringing in and harnessing the horses, hitching the team to the turning plow, and spending half a day or so plowing furrow by furrow, walking behind the old horsedrawn plow with the horses' reins tied together and looped around your shoulders. That way, both hands were free to hold the plow handles. If you needed to tug on a rein, you could reach up to do that, but mostly you guided the horses by voice commands. Gittup and Whoa are pretty obvious, but Haw (left) and Gee (right) take a little explaining. I used to wonder if the Germans and the Italians said Haw and Gee to their horses, or if their horses knew German or Italian?

Gardening used to be something that "nearly everybody" did. It was just a part of keeping food on the table and making life go for your family. Today, putting food on the table usually means working at a job to make the money to go to the grocery store to buy food for the table.

A few years ago, much of your "job" on the farm was to produce food, for yourself and for the "city folks." Of course in "the old days," we had grocery stores, and we would buy certain things there, like salt and baking soda and flour and Quaker Oats. We liked to buy Quaker Oats because inside there would be a nice "prize," a drinking glass or a glass bowl, and it was "free."

Anyway, in an earlier day, doing the garden was a part of making your living. And, there were certain advantages to that. For example, when the economy was so bad in the 1930s, people often didn't have money. There just wasn't much money to be had. But they might well have food on the table, because they had a good garden, and cows, chickens and hogs. Another real advantage is that fresh produce from the garden makes really good, delicious eating. Green beans, prepared fresh from the garden, are so much better than storebought green beans in a can! Then, too, in contemporary society we lose our sense of connection with the land. We forget where food comes from. A garden is a reconnection, a reminder that we rely on the soil, and the weather, and the processes of nature, even though we spend lots of time looking at the screen of a TV or computer or cell phone.

These days we are beginning to think more about "living green."

We are becoming more concerned about the environment, about the effect of greenhouse gases from the untold tons of fuels we burn for transportation, heating and generation of electricity. I'm thinking, what could be "greener" than a good green, growing garden? What if we didn't have to transport our fruit and produce from Texas or Florida or California and could save on that shipping cost and fuel consumption? Maybe we need to reconsider what makes for true progress, and to rediscover contemporary values in some of the "old ways."

•••

Editor's note: This colunn was originally published on March 12, 2008. Jerry Nichols was a native of Pea Ridge and an award-winning columnist and vice president of Pea Ridge Historical Society.