Red Apron students applauded

Several Pea Ridge High School students were presented with certificates Wednesday, Feb. 16, in a Career and Technical Education Celebration program held in the Fine Arts Center at PRHS. Some of those students were part of a new program as part of the culinary department.

"In the fall of 2021, Pea Ridge High School started a brand new program," Charley Clark, PRHS principal, said.

"Mrs. Alex Jackson approached Mrs. (Sherry) Rickard about starting a local chapter of the Red Apron Project," Clark said Wednesday.

"This program allowed our advanced culinary students to teach other students kitchen skills that will help them long after high school is ended. This opportunity has made a significant opportunity on both classes," he said.

Students earning a Red Apron and recognized at the Career and Technical Education celebration Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in the Fine Arts Center, Pea Ridge High School, included Aidan Aguilar, Camila Barrios, Trevor Blair, Jared Brewer, Bailee Farrell, Khalyn Kastner, Braidon McCarley, Kiera McChristian, Isaac Ross, Alex Zimmerman, Gavin Spivey, Haven Girty, Brandon Green, Monique Holley, Dominic Trotter and Preston Worthen.