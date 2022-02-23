Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 7 No. 8

Thursday, Feb. 24, 1972

Visitors to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., will now have an opportunity to view a permanent file established there on Clyde "Pea Ride" Day, this town's contribution to the baseball greats of America. Day played for four seasons in the majors. Day was the delight of millions of fans, equally capable of pitching with either his right or left hand, he was a colorful character on the playing field who drew national publicity for his habit of giving a gigantic whooping hog call, much to the chagrin of his team's opponents.

A member of the Arkansas Pollution Control Commission spent most of Monday in Pea Ridge making an official inspection of the Pea Ridge sewer treatment facilities. The Central Bluegrass Association will hold its second organization meeting in Pea Ridge on March 4. A bluegrass show will be held in the school gym.

A new bakery, featuring home-baked goods, ha been opened this week in a new section of the Quicke Shoppe by Mrs. Bill (Joyce) Foster. An experienced cook, Mrs Foster worked at one time for a doughnut shop in Tulsa and for some time has been employed as a cook at a Bentonville nursing home.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 17 No. 8

Wednesday, Feb. 24, 1982

Wayne Elington, Pea Ridge, got furloughed out of Gravettte Hospital last Thursday to hear a lot of people tell it like it is. And, they told it, loud and clear, so he couldn't possibly misunderstand. They said it with applause and tributes and an inscribed silver tray naming him the Northwest Arkansas Cattlemen's Association 1982 Man of the Year.

Cindy Van Zandt, Pea Ridge, was introduced as first runner-up in the Northwest Arkansas Beef Princess contest Thursday at the Northwest Arkansas Cattlemen's Association annual dinner in Rogers.

The degree of frustration, anger and fear aroused by illegal hunting, dangerous shooting and trespassing surfaced at the membership meeting of the Battlefield Area Business Association Monday.

The Pea Ridge School Board granted permission for the Beta Alpha Sorority to use a bus for their annual senior citizens' dogwood tour and to use the campus in July for the annual fair.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 27 No. 8

Thursday, Feb. 27, 1992

The owner and developer of Northwest Arkansas Speedway in Pea Ridge said construction is a few days behind schedule. Owner Gary Wilbur said he is optimistic the dirt track for stock car racing will open April 4.

Pea Ridge area institutions will have the opportunity to spruce up, so to speak, with the addition of 200 newly planted trees and more to come in the years ahead, thanks to a program sponsored by IGA and Montgomery's IGA.

Pea Ridge area resident J.C. Beaver, a dairy farmer on Lee Town Road, said he will run for the Democratic nomination for the Benton County Quorum Court seat being vacated by Roy Roe.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 37 No. 8

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2002

Community designs for Highfill and Gentry highlighted the first in a series of meetings to implement long-range plans for the city of Pea Ridge. Mayor Jackie Crabtree, Darrell VanRoekel, city building official, and members of the City Council and Planning Commission me to begin the process. Donna Hardcastle, an architect with the University of Arkansas Community Design Center, showed designs to the group.

The hard work of Pea Ridge Middle School students will come to a climax Friday with the judging of their projects in the Science Fair.

The Pea Ridge City Council will consider ordinances for rezoning the Big Sugar development, phase II, and will consider the final plat.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 47 No. 8

Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2012

Big Sugar Golf Course is set to open March 1 after being closed for about two months. A grand opening is set for March 1-3, said new owner Jerry Wilkerson.

A young man Pea Ridge man who routinely buys and resells cell phones found his latest venture less than profitable. When he met with a potential iPhone seller Wednesday, he was robbed at gunpoint, but escaped unharmed.

Eight candidates were approved for interviews for superintendent of schools during the recent School Board meeting. Board member Rick Webb recommended dropping the six alternates.