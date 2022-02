Monday, Feb. 28

Breakfast: blueberry muffin, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: taco burger, tator tots, corn on cob, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 7-12 option: Or spicy chicken sandwich

•••

Editor's note: March menus were not available at press time.

More News

Meal prices

Meals free to all students

Ala carte will have charges

Lunch: Adults — $3.75