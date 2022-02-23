Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

1:01 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on McCulloch Street in reference to a physical disturbance. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Stephen Lee Lyons, 38, Pea Ridge, in connection with third-degree, felony domestic battery.

Sunday, Feb. 20

11:33 a.m. A Pea Ridge Police officer was northbound on South Curtis Avenue when he witnessed and responded to a vehicle accident. According to the report, the officer was northbound when he saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed, fail to make a curve, run into a utility pole and disappear over an embankment. Upon arrival at the scene, police assisted the driver in getting out of the vehicle. The driver, Gabriel Paul Colclasure-Kurtz, 18, Pea Ridge, was taken to Mercy Hospital by Pea Ridge Ambulance. According to the report, a witness reporting a "road rage" incident between the driver of the 2006 gold Saturn Ion and the driver of a white passenger car. The witness said the two vehicles were passing each other, tail gating each other and exchanging profane hand gestures. The Saturn traveled approximately 130 feet from the point of hitting the pole.