Pea Ridge Police Dept. monthly report

January 2022

Attention: Stats may be low due to covid-19 precautions.

Call^Count^Prev. Mon.^YTD

911 hang up/ open line^7^9^7

Abandon vehicle/ parking complaint^4^2^4

Abduction- family/non-family^0^0^0

Agency assist^15^17^15

Alarm^2^15^2

Vicious animal / bite^1^1^1

Animal call^23^19^23

Assault/ battery^1^1^1

Attempted suicide/ suicide threats^3^1^3

Breaking or entering^1^0^1

Burglary^2^5^2

Business check^1^1^1

Civil call^6^7^6

Commercial fire alarm^0^0^0

Criminal mischief^1^3^1

Death investigation^1^0^1

Disturbance^12^8^12

Emergency message^0^0^0

Environmental^0^1^0

Extra patrol^300^361^300

Follow up^15^25^15

Fraud/ forgery^4^3^4

Gun shots^0^0^0

Harassment/ harassing communications^0^0^0

Informational^25^41^25

Investigation^1^2^1

Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^0^0

Lost/found property^3^5^3

Missing person adult^0^1^0

Missing person juvenile^1^1^1

Motorist assist^0^5^0

MVC w/entrapment^0^0^0

MVC w/injury^0^1^0

MVC wo/injury^16^13^16

Narcotics investigation^0^3^0

Noise complaint^1^5^1

Other^2^1^2

Overdose^0^0^0

Prowler^1^2^1

Public assist^10^2^10

Pursuit^0^0^0

Rape/sexual assault^2^0^2

Reckless driver^11^13^11

Residential structure fire^0^0^0

Road hazard^1^11^1

Sex offender investigation^0^0^0

Stolen vehicle^0^0^0

Suspicious circumstance^0^1^0

Theft^17^15^17

Threats^8^4^8

Traffic stop^7^7^7

Trespassing^206^300^206

Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^2^0^2

Unlock^2^1^2

Warrant service/felony^0^4^0

Warrant service/misdemeanor^2^5^2

Welfare check^62^55^62

Total^795^995^795

•••

Misdemeanor Criminal^Month^YTD

New charge arrests-^13^13

Warnings-^5^5

Warrant arrests-^62^62

City ordinance-^4^4

Misdemeanor Traffic^Month^YTD

Citations-^24^24

Warnings-^179^179

Verbal-^0^0

City ordinance-^3^3

Felony Criminal^Month^YTD

New charge arrests-^7^7

Warrant arrests-^2^2

Agency Assists^10^10

New Cases^112^112

Traffic Stops^206^206