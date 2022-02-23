Pea Ridge Police Dept. monthly report

January 2022
Attention: Stats may be low due to covid-19 precautions.
Call^Count^Prev. Mon.^YTD
911 hang up/ open line^7^9^7
Abandon vehicle/ parking complaint^4^2^4
Abduction- family/non-family^0^0^0
Agency assist^15^17^15
Alarm^2^15^2
Vicious animal / bite^1^1^1
Animal call^23^19^23
Assault/ battery^1^1^1
Attempted suicide/ suicide threats^3^1^3
Breaking or entering^1^0^1
Burglary^2^5^2
Business check^1^1^1
Civil call^6^7^6
Commercial fire alarm^0^0^0
Criminal mischief^1^3^1
Death investigation^1^0^1
Disturbance^12^8^12
Emergency message^0^0^0
Environmental^0^1^0
Extra patrol^300^361^300
Follow up^15^25^15
Fraud/ forgery^4^3^4
Gun shots^0^0^0
Harassment/ harassing communications^0^0^0
Informational^25^41^25
Investigation^1^2^1
Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^0^0
Lost/found property^3^5^3
Missing person adult^0^1^0
Missing person juvenile^1^1^1
Motorist assist^0^5^0
MVC w/entrapment^0^0^0
MVC w/injury^0^1^0
MVC wo/injury^16^13^16
Narcotics investigation^0^3^0
Noise complaint^1^5^1
Other^2^1^2
Overdose^0^0^0
Prowler^1^2^1
Public assist^10^2^10
Pursuit^0^0^0
Rape/sexual assault^2^0^2
Reckless driver^11^13^11
Residential structure fire^0^0^0
Road hazard^1^11^1
Sex offender investigation^0^0^0
Stolen vehicle^0^0^0
Suspicious circumstance^0^1^0
Theft^17^15^17
Threats^8^4^8
Traffic stop^7^7^7
Trespassing^206^300^206
Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^2^0^2
Unlock^2^1^2
Warrant service/felony^0^4^0
Warrant service/misdemeanor^2^5^2
Welfare check^62^55^62
Total^795^995^795
Misdemeanor Criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests-^13^13
Warnings-^5^5
Warrant arrests-^62^62
City ordinance-^4^4
Misdemeanor Traffic^Month^YTD
Citations-^24^24
Warnings-^179^179
Verbal-^0^0
City ordinance-^3^3
Felony Criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests-^7^7
Warrant arrests-^2^2
Agency Assists^10^10
New Cases^112^112
Traffic Stops^206^206