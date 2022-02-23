OPINION: Thankful for grandparents and their wisdom

While driving home with three young grandsons (brothers to one another) recently, I heard what seemed to be some unhappiness from the back row.

The eldest was trying to tell me something and the youngest was telling him not to.

Upon questioning the youngest, I learned that he had lost a tooth during the day at school but didn't want his brothers, or anyone for that matter, to tell me or their parents.

His logic was clear.

"If I don't tell my parents and I put my tooth under my pillow and tomorrow the tooth is gone and there's money; then I'll know the tooth fairy is real.

"If I do tell my parents and I put my tooth under my pillow and tomorrow the tooth is gone and there's money; then I won't really know."

Good logic for a 7-year-old.

Of course, I did what any self-respecting grandmother would do, I immediately texted his parents to let them know of his brilliance (and to help them avoid a disappointment trap).

Funny thing was that a few days later when I remembered to ask my daughter what happened, she laughed and said he just couldn't contain himself. She said all afternoon he kept grinning, open-mouthed, at her asking her if she noticed anything. Thanks to the "heads-up," she didn't let on that she knew what he was doing.

"He just can't keep a secret," she laughed, admitting that even if it was his own secret, he couldn't keep quiet.

It's amazing how different grandparenting is from parenting. Although there are a myriad of reasons including fatigue, age, wisdom, it may all boil down to perspective.

When we're parenting, we're consumed with the day to day demands of life and we're trying to manage the home and family and work. There are bills to pay, meals to cook, dishes to wash, laundry to wash and dry and fold and put away again and again and again. The children's squabbles are just noise, annoying noise atop the mountains of demands and we're often too stressed to hear the issue clearly.

It may be an apt case of "can't see the trees for the forest."

When we're grandparenting, we realize that some issues are really incredibly temporary and unimportant. So what if the child's socks don't match? What does it hurt occasionally if they have a cookie before supper?

Watching the grands -- brothers, sisters, cousins -- interact, as a grandparent, we can often see a bigger picture and separate them from the prejudices parents may hold. A first-born may be protective and be trying to help younger siblings "do right" when he or she is being bossy. A "baby" of the family may be a sensitive, caring soul who is tuned in to the aggrieved personality.

It may not take a village to raise a child, but it certainly helps to have multiple generations and lots of love to assist in the process of making good, godly, responsible adults out of the little souls parents are given.

Editor's note: Annette Beard is the managing editor of The Times of Northeast Benton County, chosen the best small weekly newspaper in Arkansas for five years. A native of Louisiana, she moved to northwest Arkansas in 1980 to work for the Benton County Daily Record. She has nine children, six sons-in-law, a daughter-in-law, nine grandsons and six granddaughters. The opinions expressed are those of the author. She can be reached at [email protected]