OPINION: Basketball season comes to close; Young athletes showed intensity

The boys and girls basketball teams seasons came to an end Tuesday, Feb. 15, when both teams were upset in the early rounds in the 4A-1 District Basketball Championships held in the new Blackhawk facility.

It wasn't the best of seasons for Blackhawk fans with so many new or inexperienced players having to carry a lot of the load for the teams this year. One thing that impressed me with these two teams was the level of intensity with which they played defense.

Playing defense is much tougher than playing offense and to be able to maintain the intensity they did through a season of adversity and bad luck. The boys and girls never gave up, battled to the end of each and every battle and game, and I think they will come away with a work ethic and knowledge of teamwork and cooperation that will serve them well in their future lives.

With reference to Blackhawk fans and supporters, there is no team better supported than this community on the Ridge. I've been to a lot of college and high school games where I witnessed teams' fans hit the exits the moment the game appears lost. I've never seen that happen here.

Winning is more fun that losing, sure. The ultimate goal of a high school sports program, however, is not an accumulation of victories and trophies, but an accumulation of successfully coached athletes whose ultimate trophy is that diploma, and an education that will serve them well when they get out into the world to make their way.

A lot of young athletes will be back in 2022-23 to try to build on what they learned this season. The sporting programs Pea Ridge Schools administers are good ones, and the kids involved in them will be the better for it.

Razorbacks: Are back -- really!

With this really good coach in the person of Eric Musselman heading the Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball program, and with the Hogs reeling off nine straight wins to start the season, I thought, boy howdy, the Backs are back.

Then they lost four of five to not very good teams and their Top 10 ranking was gone with the wind. Then they won nine games in a row again, whipping the No. 1 team in the nation in that ninth victory. I thought, "So they really are back!" Then they lost to Alabama.

They just lost by a point in a road game. Since then, they beat Missouri on the road 76-57 then they topped No. 16 Tennessee 58-48 at Bud Walton Arena, and Tuesday night they were scheduled to play Florida on the road. Then come Saturday, they will host No. 4 Kentucky.

The Hogs are similar to Arkansas in that they win with their defense. Teams have their worst shooting nights when they play Arkansas. High scoring Tennessee was held to less than 30% shooting in their loss to Arkansas.

The Hogs will likely be ranked in the national Top 20 this week. They overcame a lot of bad luck and bad officiating to win their battle with Tennessee. They showed a lot of character in this latest win and I believe they will go far this year in the NCAA playoffs.

Or so I hope.

Diamond hogs are back

Though the Hogs got a No. 1 national ranking last year, it didn't get them a national title or even a trip to the final eight.

They have had the rosters to win a national title in the past few years, and they got to within one out of claiming one not that long ago. With one of the top two fan bases in the country and with what some rank as the best collegiate baseball facility in the U.S., coach Van Horn has been very successful in attracting top talent to Fayetteville.

They opened the season with a 3-game set with Illinois State. Shockingly, they lost the opener 3-2 to the Cardinals but rallied to take the next two games by scores of 5-1 and 4-2.

Arkansas will play close to 60 games this season and the next three games will be against Indiana, Stanford and Louisiana, with all of them to be played in Round Rock, Texas, as a part of the Karbach Round Rock Classic. The four teams play a round robin format with each team playing the other once.

There are several college tournaments in Texas this time of year, with one in Houston, and another in Arlington. In Houston in 2020, Arkansas played but they were swept by Oklahoma, Texas and Baylor. In 2021, the Hogs swept Texas Tech, Texas and Texas Christian in Arlington.

This season, the Hogs are heading for Round Rock where a minor league team plays, the Round Rock Express, named for Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan who had the nickname "The Ryan Express."

Hopefully, they will get it done like last year.

•••

Editor's note: John McGee, an award-winning columnist, sports writer and art teacher at Pea Ridge elementary schools, writes a regular sports column for The Times. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. He can be contacted through The Times at [email protected]