Obituaries for the Feb. 23, 2022, edition of The Pea Ridge TIMES

Larry Wayne Carlile

Larry Wayne Carlile, 65, died Feb. 19, 2022, in his home in Bentonville. He was born Oct. 14, 1956, in Fort Smith, Ark.

He graduated from Arkhoma High School where he was the first homecoming King. After high school, he attended Westark Community College for one year. Larry married Christie (Whitehead) on Nov. 19, 1994. For 27 years of infectious love, from state to state, through thick and through thin, Larry and Christie were always there for each other.

Larry was a dedicated and hard worker. He followed many career paths throughout his life including; working for Dowell, Gerber, Riverside Furniture , Color Tile, Whittaker Furniture, Baxter Lab and he many years in the telecommunication industry. With some of his jobs came traveling, which led him to have friends everywhere. He has lived in multiple states with his wife and youngest son in tow. Regardless of the state he was in though, Larry's love for the Arkansas Razorbacks was known.

Larry also loved hunting, fishing, camping and taking his kids and grandkids to the parks, zoos, circuses, aquariums, train shows and anywhere they wanted to go. He loved life and the outdoors! Larry enjoyed coaching his children's baseball and basketball teams. He'd spend many hours, sometimes seven days a week, working with his teams. "Coach" was one of his favorite titles, right after husband and dad.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Houston and Shirley; his son, Bryan; his mother and father-in-law, Betty and Carroll Whitehead; two brothers, Jerry and Tommy; and daughter-in-law, Kim Carlile.

Survivors are his wife, Christie; two sons, Chris (Bridget) Carlile and Zack Carlile; three grandchildren, Sommer, Tyler and Zayne Carlile; his sister, Sharon Turner and her husband Bill; a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and numerous friends he met along his journey; and his horses, his loving cat, Patch, and his dog, Lucas.

Visitation for will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Sisco Funeral Home, Pea Ridge.

The funeral is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, in the funeral home.

Burial will be in the Pea Ridge Cemetery.

Pallbearers are to be Chris Rachal, Tim Holt, Bill Turner, Wade Beasley, Ronnie McClellan and Brandon Thomas.

Larry's family asks that instead of flowers, donate to the Good Shepherd Human Society in Eureka Springs. Donations can be dropped off at Oak View Animal Clinic in Pea Ridge or directly to the humane society.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Donald A. McAllister

Donald A. McAllister, 95, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died on Feb. 15, 2022. He was born Aug. 11, 1926, in Union, N.Y., to Charles McAllister and Agnes McAllister.

He graduated form Wellsville Central High School, then married Elizabeth "Betty" Frim in Wellsville, N.Y., on April 30, 1949.

They remained married for 68 years until Betty died. They moved from Wellsville, N.Y., to Prescott, Ariz., in 1952 then moved to West Fork, Ark., in 1956, then to Springdale, Ark., until settling in Pea Ridge in 1966

He took a job at Frasier, Long Saddlery and Stables in Springdale, Ark., and there he learned the saddle maker trade. He then carried that trade on to Stewart's, Porters of Arkansas Western Store and Saddle Shop in Springdale. From there he started his at home saddle shop in Pea Ridge while starting his own cattle ranch.

At one time, he ran 400 head of cattle until 1993 when he retired. He also enlisted in the United States Navy and served in the South China Sea during World War II where he was an electrician on the naval destroyer USS Adams. He enjoyed horses, rodeos and watching bull riding, working with his cattle, baling hay and baseball.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Elizabeth "Betty" McAllister; his oldest son, Don McAllister, Jr.; a grandson, Jeffrey Smith; his daughter-in-law, Patsy Clanton McAllister; brother, Wayne "Corky"; and sisters, Phyllis, Rachel and Peggy.

Survivors are two sons, Case McAllister and Connie Colgrove and Mark and Ava McAllister; two brothers, Ronald McAllister of Olean, N.Y., Eugene McAllister of Homestead, Fla.; six grandchildren, Trish Woods of Centerton, Ark., Mike McAllister (Terry), Jeremy McAllister (Ronna), Cory McAllister (Laura), Tommy McAllister and Josh Bunting, all of Pea Ridge; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and dearest life long friends including Billy and Janet Williams and family of Pea Ridge, Darrell and Elsie Reynolds of Stella, Mo., and Sharon Dixon McAllister of Pea Ridge.

Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, in Sisco Funeral Home.

Services are set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Burial will be in Dent Cemetery with military honors.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.