Lady Blackhawks upset in early rounds of District, season closes

Hot shooting Shiloh girls upset the Lady Blackhawks 60-48 in early round action with Shiloh also ending the Blackhawk boys season with a 56-46 victory.

Shiloh hit five of six 3-point shots in the first quarter while the Hawks were having trouble finding the mark. Three other Shiloh scores in the paint added up to a 21-6 by the end of the first quarter.

A 7-foot floater by senior Bella Cates, two free throws by Cates, and a bucket by senior Lauren Wright underneath was all the offense the Hawks could muster.

In the second period, Cates and Wright drained 3-pointers with junior Sydney Spears connecting underneath along with Wright dropping in a layup for 10 points. Shiloh countered with a pair of treys, a free throw, a layup and score underneath to mirror what the Hawks produced. The extra free throw added a point to the Hawk deficit as Pea Ridge trailed 32-16 at the break.

The Saints cooled off from behind the arc, hitting but one trey in the third. However, they poured in three jump shots and as many layups to outscore the Hawks 17-11 to put them in a deep hole, leading the home girls 49-27 only a quarter left of action. Cates led the offense scoring first with a short jumper and a trey, followed by two consecutive layups by Wright and finishing with two made free throws by sophomore Leah Telgemeier.

What looked like a hopeless contest changed after the Hawks scored the first 12 points of the fourth period to get back into the game. Wright started things off with a pair of free throws followed by two straight 3-balls by Cates. Two free tosses by Telgemeier and a score underneath by Spears had shrunk the deficit from 22 to 10 with 4:07 to go.

Shiloh called timeout and decided to take the air out of the ball, forcing the Hawks to foul to get the ball. They got 11 free throws in the last four minutes and they made them all. Telgemeier and Spears scored in close, with Cates coming up with a trey and two free throws, but it just wasn't enough to get over the huge deficit the first half saddled them with.

Cates led the scoring with 23, followed by Wright 13, Spears 6, and Telgemeier 6.