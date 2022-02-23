Jr. Blackhawk girls capture 2nd in 4A-1

Coach Dylan Kinney's Junior Blackhawk girls ended their very successful season by taking second place in the 4A-1 District tournament recently.

The Lady Hawks walloped Prairie Grove 49-10 in first round action before 'KOing' Huntsville 34-17 in the league semifinals. Their 2021-22 season came to an end with Harrison taking the district title with a 34-21 victory. Pea Ridge had earlier won the regular season league's crown by way of a narrow 1-point victory over Harrison.

The Hawks will return four starters next year for this stellar team with only forward Emory Bowlin moving up to the high school team for 2022-2023.

Game capsules are:

Pea Ridge 49, Prairie Grove 10

The Blackhawks' affinity for the long ball blew the Tigers out of the stadium, as Pea Ridge ripped 11 for the game as opposed to Prairie Grove's lone 3-pointer in a game decided early in the third quarter,

The Hawks bolted out to an early first quarter advantage primarily on the strength of Emory Bowlin's four 3-points shots. Bailey T dropped in a pair of buckets with Blaklie Leach also chipping in a field goal. The Tigers were held to a single field goal as the Hawks took firm control, leading 18-2 after one quarter.

The Ridge defenders didn't let the Tigers get a single field goal in the second quarter. Prairie Grove did get a pair of free throws to fall, but the Hawks poured in 12 points to open up an imposing 30-4 lead at the break. Bowlin hit her fifth trey with Hope Konkler ripping her first, while McKenzie Stites, Kenna Ward and Bailey Taylor all hit from inside the arch.

The third quarter got the Mercy Rule ignited as the Hawks outscored their rival 17-8 to lead 47-10 by the end of the period. Bowlin knocked down three more 3-pointers with treys also scored by Anna Price and Brooklyn Winn. Price also scored in close to balance the attack.

The rapidly declining clock held both teams back in the fourth with the teams only racking up 2 points each to close it out. Hailee Willey scored a bucket in the period to offset a pair of free tosses by the Tigers. Substitutes were used freely in the last period withe Hawks on top 49-10.

Bowlin took game scoring honors as she racked up 24 points on eight successful 3-balls. Bailey Taylor was next with 6 followed by Anna Price 5, Kenna Ward 4, Brooklyn Winn 3, Blaklie Leach 2 and Mackenzie 2.

Pea Ridge 34, Huntsville 17

Pea Ridge fought a close game with the Huntsville Eagles, having but a 4-point lead at the break. The Hawks had a big second half, outscoring their rivals 20-7 in the final two periods to win comfortably.

Both teams accounted for three field goals in the first quarter, though one of the Hawks' scores was a Blaklie Leach trey, which gave the Hawks a 7-6 lead heading into the next quarter.

The Hawks again score three goals in the period with one of them by Bowlin being a trey. Kenna Ward nailed two regular goals for the other points. Meanwhile, the Eagles were held to just two field goals, leaving the Hawks ahead at the break, leading 14-10.

The Hawks' stout defense and a little uptick in the scoring allowed the Hawks to put some daylight between the two teams as Pea Ridge went into the final quarter leading 23-13. Price struck for two goals to lead the attack, ripping both a trey and regular goal. Konkler had a good quarter, sinking a pair of field goals for the cause.

Prairie Grove could only come up with a lone field goal and single free throw in the last quarter as it became apparent that the Hawks would rule the day. The Hawks ran 11 points through the goal with four different players making the shots. Blaklie made a free toss, Hope and Kenna got regular scores, and Bailey hit on two field goals and a free toss. At the buzzer, the Hawks were ahead by a count of 34-17.

Leach led all scorers with 7, followed by Konkler and Kenna Ward with 6, Price 5, Bowlin 5, and Bailey Taylor 5.

Harrison 34, Pea Ridge 21

The Lady Hawks were as cold as ice in the first three periods before a final period comeback shrank the lead somewhat but not enough to change the result as Harrison won the 2023 District Basketball title.

Kenna Ward hit a bucket and Blaklie Leach hit from behind the arch, but the Goblins were dropping in four goals and two free throws to establish a 11-5 advantage heading into the second quarter.

The Hawks had some success shutting down the Goblin offense, limiting them to just 5 points. However, Harrison was even more effective, limiting the Hawks to just a single free throw score by Price. Pea Ridge trailed Harrison 16-6 at the break.

While Harrison was rolling six field goals into the net in the third, Pea Ridge came up with only one, that being a shot by Mackenzie. The Hawks also had two free tosses by Taylor and one free throw by Ward. The Goblins were in charge, leading 28-11 going into the fourth.

Taylor and Stites both tossed one in from downtown with Leach converting two free throws. Willey's regular goal finished out the scoring.

Stites, Leach and Taylor led the Hawk scoring with 5, Ward 3, Winn 2, and Price 1.