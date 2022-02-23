Grants fund graphics projects

Thanks to two grants received, students at Pea Ridge High School will have more access to digital marketing, according to teacher Tiauna Young.

Young, in a presentation to the Pea Ridge School Board, said two grants, one of almost $42,000 and another of about $27,000, would provide the opportunity to work on graphics and to learn Adobe and "do a lot of cool things."

"They'll take the start up funds and ... learn Adobe ... and take that and do different projects for the school," she said, adding that this would allow students to create labels for coffee mugs and other items to sell in the student-run NEST shop.

"I wrote a grant with our coop," she said, explaining that the class has it's own t-shirt machine and can put names and numbers of students on t-shirts and make personal touches.

Assistant superintendent Anne Martfeld said the school has the opportunity to become a purple star school district at no cost to the district.

"Pea Ridge has a long standing history with the military," she said. "In addition to support services, it will help us meet the needs of our military kids and families."

"We saw this an an opportunity and thought it would be neat to be the first school. We have also reached out to the military park," she said.

Superintendent Keith Martin said from five to 10 students a year from PRHS every year.

Board members approved the purchase of two food steamers from FEB at a cost of $57,985.59 and the purchase of football uniforms from BSN Sports for $22,595.31.

In other business, the board:

• Approved district becoming a Purple Heart District, sponsored by Arkansas Council for Military Children, providing direct and indirect support to military children;

• Approved renewal of the contract of Beth Stein who was transferred from interim to principal of the Junior High;

• Approved renewal of contract for Tony Travis and honored his transfer from athletic director to assistant principal of the Junior High;

• Approved renewal of contracts for the administrative team including Keith Martin, Anne Marfeld, Kevin Ramey, Dana Tabor, Nathalie Brunell, Charley Clark, Leonard Ogden, Jessie Hester, Mindy Bowlin, Samantha Trent, Darah Bennett, Angela Bassett, Cameron McNabb, Julie Ferguson, Keln Taylor, Alex Jackson and Heath Neal;

• Approved resignation from Taylor Cox-Hoffman, health science teacher, PRHS, and Stephanie Short, Jr. High food service;

• Approved hiring Amy Giaudrone, bus driver; and

• Approved transferring Nina Pyle from instructional aide to teacher in the classroom, Primary School.