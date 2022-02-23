Court reports

District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Emily Elizabeth Bockstoce, 19, possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Anthony James Bruno, 40, theft of property, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed

Jonathan Alexander Campion, 39, possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Gary E. Cannady, 54, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Dylan G. Cecil, 29, no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit

Lisa A. Dingman, 40, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed

Zachary M. Dixon, 20, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Jackson Blake Ellington, 18, speeding, bond forfeit; careless and prohibited driving, bond forfeit

Benjamin A. Fenton, 38, contempt and failure to complete public service, nol prossed

Melvin Manuel Galdamez, 18, speeding, bond forfeit

Blake Ryan Gordon, 20, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; speeding, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Dustin Lee Harris, 26, no or expired vehicle license, guilty

Tony William Harris, 36, possession of a controlled substance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Kevin Ray Hayes, 50, speeding, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Roy W. Johnson, 28, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed

Nickolas W. Lake, 31, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Christopher Allan Mann, 44, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Melinda McDowell, 59, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Karen Sue Miller, 67, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Lisa Dawn Norman, 54, speeding, guilty

Keenan Rice, 28, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Annika Rose Ringle, 32, speeding, bond forfeit

Maddisyn Leigh Robinson, 18, fictitious tags, bond forfeit

Rene Salinas-Cana, 38, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Tina M. Schultz, 34, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, nol prossed

Dana Michelle Shrimpton, 54, no proof of liability insurance, bond forfeit

Corby R. Shumate, 28, speeding, guilty; driving on suspend or revoked drivers license, guilty

Tiffany D. Summers, 40, endangering the welfare of a minor, guilty; driving while intoxicated, guilty; public intoxication, guilty

Justin P. Terrill, 39, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Cazandra Comes Trujillo, 27, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Christopher M. Vienola, 30, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Troy Chad Wilkerson, 35, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Yolanda J. Wright, 51, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Traci A. Wyman, 43, no or improper tail lights or reflectors, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty