Court reports

District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Emily Elizabeth Bockstoce, 19, possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Anthony James Bruno, 40, theft of property, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed
Jonathan Alexander Campion, 39, possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Gary E. Cannady, 54, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Dylan G. Cecil, 29, no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit
Lisa A. Dingman, 40, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed
Zachary M. Dixon, 20, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Jackson Blake Ellington, 18, speeding, bond forfeit; careless and prohibited driving, bond forfeit
Benjamin A. Fenton, 38, contempt and failure to complete public service, nol prossed
Melvin Manuel Galdamez, 18, speeding, bond forfeit
Blake Ryan Gordon, 20, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; speeding, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Dustin Lee Harris, 26, no or expired vehicle license, guilty
Tony William Harris, 36, possession of a controlled substance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Kevin Ray Hayes, 50, speeding, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Roy W. Johnson, 28, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed
Nickolas W. Lake, 31, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Christopher Allan Mann, 44, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Melinda McDowell, 59, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Karen Sue Miller, 67, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Lisa Dawn Norman, 54, speeding, guilty
Keenan Rice, 28, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Annika Rose Ringle, 32, speeding, bond forfeit
Maddisyn Leigh Robinson, 18, fictitious tags, bond forfeit
Rene Salinas-Cana, 38, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Tina M. Schultz, 34, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, nol prossed
Dana Michelle Shrimpton, 54, no proof of liability insurance, bond forfeit
Corby R. Shumate, 28, speeding, guilty; driving on suspend or revoked drivers license, guilty
Tiffany D. Summers, 40, endangering the welfare of a minor, guilty; driving while intoxicated, guilty; public intoxication, guilty
Justin P. Terrill, 39, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Cazandra Comes Trujillo, 27, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Christopher M. Vienola, 30, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Troy Chad Wilkerson, 35, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Yolanda J. Wright, 51, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Traci A. Wyman, 43, no or improper tail lights or reflectors, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty