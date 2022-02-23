Council splits vote; mayor breaks tie

Only one bid was received by the advertisement to repair the roof of the Community Library.

Librarian Alex Wright presented the bid received from Quality Assurance Roofing for $34,436.37 for City Council consideration.

A lengthy discussion revolved around the competency and reputation of the company.

"I would like to have some amount of due diligence before they get the bid," city attorney Shane Perry said. "Who they are, how long they've been in business, references?"

"We only received one bid," Wright said,explaining that she did contact several local businesses, but all were too busy.

Council member Cody Keene asked for a unit price and expressed concern that the price could increase if the contractor found more problems than were discovered on the inspection.

Perry said the bid could not be changed if it was made with the specifications advertised, but that the council does not have enough information to make an informed decision.

Council member Ginger Larsen shared that "a quick Google search" revealed the company had been in business for 14 years and had a 4.9 star review.

Keene made a motion to table the decision.

Further discussion resulted in Keene withdrawing his motion followed by a motion from council member Steve Guthrie to approve the bid pending acceptable due diligence. The vote was split -- Keene and Merrill White voted against the motion. Mayor Jackie Crabtree broke the tie voting in favor of the motion.

In other business, council members approved:

• Ord. 750 to rezone 44 acres on Ark. Hwy. 94, M. Morgan farm, from Agricultural to Residential 2;

• Ord. 752 to rezone 1.73 acres on It'll Do Road from Residential 1 to Commercial 1;

• Ord. 753 to accept the final plat of Elkhorn Ridge Phase V;

• Approved abolishing the Parks Commission;

• Reappointed Dr. Karen Sherman to the Planning Commission; and

• Approved advertising for street projects for 2022.