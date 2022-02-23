Blackhawks fell to Saints; out of District Tourney

Shiloh Christian upended host, Pea Ridge, to spoil the home team's post-season debut in Blackhawk Arena, 56-46, on Wednesday, Feb. 16, in the District 4A-1 boys basketball tournament.

The Saints overcame a 10-4 first quarter deficit and tied the game at 19 at halftime. Shiloh Christian grabbed a 34-32 lead headed into the fourth quarter. The Saints pulled away behind the 3-point shooting of Connor Menifee, who scored 15 points in the second half. J.C. Philip also had 15 and Bodie Neal added 10 for Shiloh.

"They played pretty well against us. Menifee hit some shots in the fourth quarter. Our guys came out and battled really well. I was proud of them. Shiloh's got size, though, and the size hurt us on the boards in the third and fourth quarter," said Pea Ridge coach Trent Loyd.

Blackhawk senior Jared Brewer topped three Blackhawks in double figures with 13 points, while Austin James had 11 and Bric Cates 10.

The Saints ate Pea Ridge up on the offensive boards in the third quarter. Shiloh scored five straight points thanks to a flurry of offensive rebounds. Pea Ridge senior Brewer made a key play late in the third. Harassed by Shiloh on the wing, he turned into his man and drove hard to the hoop, finishing and drawing a foul. His free throw didn't go but the basket interrupted the Saints' momentum.

James banked in a 3 from the left wing to push the Blackhawks ahead, 35-34, The Saints tied it on a free throw then went ahead at the line by Kahil Mobley. Phillips hit a 15-footer to give the Saints a 39-35 cushion. James caught a bullet pass in front of the rim and scored in a crowd, but the Blackhawks left Menifee open at the other end and he nailed his third 3-pointer of the second half. The triple pushed Shiloh's lead out to 42-37 with 5:35 to go in the fourth.

Cates penetrated the lane and scored on the fly, bringing the Blackhawks within one at 42-41, but Shiloh's Bodie Neal came up with a steal on a controversial play with the ball being bumped away from Pea Ridge. A foul was called on the Blackhawks which put the Saints into the double bonus.

Neal's free throws began a 14-5 Saints' run to close out the game over the last 3:45.

"It's district tournament, you got to play your best basketball. I was proud of our effort. We had some guys really step up for us and we just couldn't get it done in the fourth, but it's been a fun district tournament to host. It's the first time we've hosted it in 11 years and it's nice to show off our new arena facility and it's been a fun week," Loyd said.

Shiloh Christian 56, Pea Ridge 46

Shiloh Christian^4^15^15^22^--^56

Pea Ridge^10^9^13^14^--^46

Blackhawk sophomore Austin James, No. 24, jumped for the basket Tuesday, Feb. 15, in the game against Shiloh in the 4A-1 District Tournament.



Blackhawk freshman James Bledsoe, No. 25, shot a 3-point Tuesday, Feb. 15.



Blackhawk freshman James Bledsoe, No. 25, watches for an opening in the game against Shiloh Tuesday, Feb. 15, in the 4A-1 District Tournament in Pea Ridge.



Pea Ridge Blackhawk junior Evan Anderson, No. 40, caught the rebound Tuesday, Feb. 15, in the game against Shiloh.

