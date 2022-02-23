Blackhawk Cheer seniors recognized

Senior students were recognized Thursday, Feb. 10, at the final home basketball game for the season in Blackhawk Arena.

Senior night was originally scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 8. School was closed and classes and sporting events were canceled Feb. 2-4 due to snow on the roads. Colors Day, which was scheduled for Friday, Feb. 4, was rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 8, and Senior Night was rescheuled for Thursday, Feb. 10.

Ten cheerleaders and nine basketball players were escorted on to the court by their parents.

Mary Hargiss with mother, Elizabeth Hargiss



Kylee Ford with father, James Ford, and mother and step-father, Beth and Matthew Parmley



Liz Vazquez with mother, Ana Islas



Tristan Thurman with father and stepmother, Terry and Angela Thurman



Kenna Shiers with mother and stepfather, Julie and Raymond Weston



Madison with parents, Zach and Jamie Rogers



Riley Robbins with mother, Belinda Robbins and grandfather, Bill Robbins



Kiowa Morris with mother, Bobbie Morris

