Blackhawk Cheer seniors recognized

Senior students were recognized Thursday, Feb. 10, at the final home basketball game for the season in Blackhawk Arena.
Senior night was originally scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 8. School was closed and classes and sporting events were canceled Feb. 2-4 due to snow on the roads. Colors Day, which was scheduled for Friday, Feb. 4, was rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 8, and Senior Night was rescheuled for Thursday, Feb. 10.
Ten cheerleaders and nine basketball players were escorted on to the court by their parents.