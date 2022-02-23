Sign in
Blackhawk Cheer seniors recognized

by Annette Beard | February 23, 2022 at 10:43 a.m.
Gabbie with parents Monte and Lawanda Keene

Senior students were recognized Thursday, Feb. 10, at the final home basketball game for the season in Blackhawk Arena.

Senior night was originally scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 8. School was closed and classes and sporting events were canceled Feb. 2-4 due to snow on the roads. Colors Day, which was scheduled for Friday, Feb. 4, was rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 8, and Senior Night was rescheuled for Thursday, Feb. 10.

Ten cheerleaders and nine basketball players were escorted on to the court by their parents.

  photo  Mary Hargiss with mother, Elizabeth Hargiss
  
  photo  Kylee Ford with father, James Ford, and mother and step-father, Beth and Matthew Parmley
  
  photo  Liz Vazquez with mother, Ana Islas
  
  photo  Tristan Thurman with father and stepmother, Terry and Angela Thurman
  
  photo  Kenna Shiers with mother and stepfather, Julie and Raymond Weston
  
  photo  Madison with parents, Zach and Jamie Rogers
  
  photo  Riley Robbins with mother, Belinda Robbins and grandfather, Bill Robbins
  
  photo  Kiowa Morris with mother, Bobbie Morris
  
  photo  Monique Holley with parents Henry and Flora Holley
  

