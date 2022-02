TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

The Blackhawk seniors played their last regular home game Thursday, Feb. 10. Team mates presented the seniors -- Joe Adams, Jared Brewer and Will Anderson, and head coach Trent Loyd with signed photographs and a plaque. Team members include J.J. Beck, Colton Thurman, Bric Cates, Luke Baker, Seth Foster, Tristan Thompson, Brittin Gamel, Josh Turner, Austin James, James Bledsoe, Caden Pool, Josh Walker, Evan Anderson and Jeriah Gamez.