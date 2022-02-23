Sign in
Benton County Jail

February 23, 2022 at 3:00 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 14

6:23 p.m. Jason McCrary, 48, Garfield, by BCSO, criminal contempt

Tuesday, Feb. 15

10:06 a.m. Nelson Contreras 33, Garfield by Bentonville Police, criminal contempt

Thursday, Feb. 17

3:47 p.m. Sunshine M. Travis, 40, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance (PCS)

Friday, Feb. 18

3:52 p.m. Augustine Keimbar, 22, Garfield, by BCSO, revocation of probation

Saturday, Feb. 19

1:50 a.m. Lisa Caudill, 45, Pea Ridge, by Arkansas State Police, third degree endangering welfare of a minor; driving left of center, driving under influence drugs

2:11 a.m. Lester Dover Jr., 50, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, false imprisonment; violation of no-contact order

12:43 p.m. Jake David Cline, 41, Anderson, Mo., by Pea Ridge Police, driving with suspended/revoked license; theft by receiving; revocation of probation

6:28 p.m. Gary Wayne Nietzke Jr., 41, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, three failure to appear

Sunday, Feb. 20

5:41 a.m. Taylor Ray Garrigus, 25, Garfield, by Gravette Police, possession drug paraphernalia; careless and prohibitive driving; violation of omnibus DWI Act; no proof of insurance

3:33 p.m. Roy Corshia, 40, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, four failure to appear

Print Headline: Benton County Jail

