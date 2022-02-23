Art reveals personality

Selecting a specific medium, Riley Robbins tries to convey who she is in her art.

Robbins, a senior at Pea Ridge High School, is one of the students in Noelle Webb's Advanced Placement art class. Her work was featured, along with many students' work, in the art show at PRHS Feb. 14, 2022.

"I've got one AP art student who is actually going to Savannah School of Art and Design," Webb said.

"Riley's got a really unique story she tells in her art work. I think that's what sets her apart from others. She has a perspective ... that not many students at PRHS get.

"She's had good teachers throughout the years," Webb continued, noting Joe Stewart, former high school art teacher, and John McGee, elementary art teacher.

"She's just got a skill level and a good story and she's figured out a really cool way to articulate that," Webb said.

Robbins said she hopes to attend Savannah College of Art and Design and major in interior design.

"Honestly, I don't really enjoy math and science -- the traditional school subjects -- as much as I enjoy hands-on learning," Robbins said, adding that she likes her business classes. She said the reasons she enjoys school are marketing and art.

"AP art is so different from any other art class I've ever taken. It gives me the freedom to create what I want to create," she said.

Webb said all Advanced Placement art allows the student to "come up with their own idea."

"It's called sustained investigation," Webb explained. "They've all already had a prerequisite art class so their skill level should be there. The idea should be to dive deeper into their ideas so their art work is just for them."

"For every piece, they have to tell us why they chose that color ... everything you do, you have to have a reason why," Webb said.

Pointing to one piece, Robbins explained: "This is my version of my self-portrait."

She said she wasn't creating based off what she looks like, but how her personality is.

"That's why I have the warm tone colors to show my warm personality."

"People are more than just their appearance," she said. "They're their personality -- how they see themselves and how they want to be seen by others."

She said the roses symbolize how loving she tries to be to family, peers.

Even the direction of face in the drawing, is important, she explained.

"I'm looking directly at the viewer to show that I'm a people person and I want to be engaging whenever I interact with others," she said.

She said she realized she wanted to pursue art last year, her junior year, thanks to former art instructor, Joe Stewart.

"Mr. Stewart, even though he was retiring ... really inspired me to push myself just in my Art 1," she said. "He was a big inspiration."

"And, my mom, she's always encouraged me to do what I want, do what makes me happy, and art makes me happy," she said, adding that Mrs. Webb has been extremely helpful in allowing her to think of the concepts she pursues in art.

In a note explaining her self-portrait, Robbins wrote: "How do I see myself? Starting as a sketch I drew a picture of myself. I poured vibrant warm-toned colors over my face to represent my warm and outgoing personality. The watercolor fills the background, the roses are a symbol of love again relating to my personality.I see myself in a way that is less physical and more emotional, which gives me a different perspective.

"All of these pieces are so conceptually different, but they all mean just as much," Robbins said

Art work by kindergarten through 12th-grade students was on display throughout the halls of PRHS.

•••

Editor's note: This is the first in a two-part article about Robbins' art work. See the March 2, 2022, edition of The TIMES for the rest of the article.