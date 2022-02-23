Arkansas rocks for pillows

Henry Dysart's cavalry unit would move from Osage Springs to reconnoiter Fayetteville two days after it was abandoned by Asboth.

Feb. 28, 1862

"After marching all day over Arkansas mountains and rocks it is pleasant to spend an Arkansas night in an Arkansas thicket as last night was spent with an Arkansas rock for a pillow and an Arkansas sky for covering."

"We surrounded and entered Fayetteville again this morning at sunrise but found no enemy although it had been occupied by the rebels again yesterday. They (the rebels) took the old gentlemen who furnished the Union flag on last Sunday (when the Federals first entered Fayetteville) as prisoner."

Sugar Creek, Monday March 3, '62

"... moved the camp to Sugar Creek 10 miles back to where the whole army is falling back. The position is a strong one and fortified by nature."

Confederate soldier Ephraim Anderson of the 1st Missouri Confederate Brigade with Price's troops at Cove Creek commented on a new supply of goods from the sutler and a humorous commentary on his unit's new uniforms.

"Our sutler received a good supply of oysters, sardines, lobsters, canned fruits and similar luxuries, which the boys enjoyed exceedingly."

"Our regiment was uniformed here; the cloth was of rough and coarse texture, and the cutting and style would have produced a sensation in fashionable circles: the stuff was white, never having been colored ... and the wool had not been purified by any application of water since it was taken off the back of the sheep. In pulling off and putting on the clothes, the olfactories (sic) were constantly exercised with a strong odor of that animal. Our brigade was the only body of troops that had these uniforms issued to them and we were often greeted with a chorus of ba-a-a-a-a's."

Editor's note: Officials with the Pea Ridge National Military Park, provided the diary entries from historical documents at Pea Ridge National Military Park. The article was originally published in 2012 for the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Pea Ridge and is being republished for the 160th anniversary. This is the third in a four-part series.