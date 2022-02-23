Sign in
Cadillac Oatmeal Cookies

Recipe from the kitchen of Barbara Engle February 23, 2022 at 4:05 a.m.


1 c. shortening

1 c. white sugar

1/2 c. brown sugar

1 egg, beaten

1 1/2 c. flour

1 tsp. soda

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 1/2 c. quick cooking rolled oats

3/4 c. finely crushed pecans or walnuts

1 tsp. vanilla

Cream together shortening and sugars.

Add beaten egg.

Soft together flour, soda and cinnamon. Add to first mixture.

Add oatmeal, nuts and vanilla.

Mix well.

Chill for one hour.

Put walnut-sized pieces on greased cookie sheet.

Butter the bottom of a small glass Dip in sugar and flatten the little balls of dough. Keep doing this. Re-sugar glass each time.

Bake for 10 minutes at 350 degrees.

•••

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected]


