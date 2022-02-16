Union soldiers find northwest Arkanssas pretty country.

By Feb. 21, 1862, Union soldier Henry Dysart and his comrades finally joined the rest of his regiment under Curtis's command in northwest Arkansas.

Friday, Feb. 21st '62

"Finally reached Curtis' camp late at night. I found the 3rd Iowa camped a mile distant from the main one. I expected to find the boys almost starved they having been away from the train 10 days but on the contrary they are fairing (sic) sumptuously on chickens, fruit, ham and suchlike which they had taken from the secesh."

Fayetteville, Ark. Sunday, Feb. 23rd 1862

"Left Gen Curtis' camp this morning at 3:00 where for we knew not. At Mudtown (present day Lowell) a little deserted village 6 mi. on the way we fell in with 3rd Ill cav."

"When within 5 miles of Fayetteville we were told that we would be fired upon as McCulloughs (sic) troops were in line."

As they moved towards the city the Federals realized the city was mostly deserted.

"In the meantime a force of about 150 rebels were discovered escaping below the town when only a part of the Ill. 3rd exchanged a few shots. The enemy fled so rapidly that any pursuit was abandoned."

"The enemy was so suddenly surprised that they left their plunder behind. I picked up a haversack in the road in which was a live chicken. The Stars and Stripes now float from the dome of the court house and were furnished by an old citizen who had, he said, been long waiting for us."

Fayetteville, Ark. Monday, Feb. 24th 1862

"This is a beautiful morning and the air seems to be softening for spring. Fayetteville is the county seat of Washington one of the prettiest counties in the state surrounded by mountain scenery."

Editor's note: Officials with the Pea Ridge National Military Park, provided the diary entries from historical documents at Pea Ridge National Military Park. The article was originally published in 2012 for the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Pea Ridge and is being republished for the 160th anniversary. This is the second in a four-part series.