Student gets suspended expulsion

February 16, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.

After a brief closed session hearing Monday, Pea Ridge School Board members voted to accept the recommendation by superintendent Keith Martin to a suspended expulsion for a 10th-grade student "with the development and completion of an action plan."

The student will have access to digital learning courses for which the student may receive credit. Additional academic and social supports will be offered by the school district. School administrative personnel are to meet with the student's guardians to personalize a Student Action Plan.

According to Martin, if the student follows the recommendations, the student may return to school at the end of the year.

