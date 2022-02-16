Sign in
Senior athletes recognized

by Annette Beard | February 16, 2022 at 9:35 a.m.
Jared Brewer with parents, Chris and Casandra Brewer

Photographs of senior cheerleaders and their parents will be published Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.

Senior students were recognized Thursday night at the final home basketball game for the season in Blackhawk Arena.

Senior night was originally scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 8. School was closed and classes and sporting events were canceled Feb. 2-4 due to snow on the roads. Colors Day, which was scheduled for Friday, Feb. 4, was rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 8, and Senior Night was rescheuled for Thursday, Feb. 10.

Ten cheerleaders and nine basketball players were escorted on to the court by their parents. Senior ball players were later given gifts from the juniors on their teams.

  photo  Will Anderson with parents, Aimee and Jimmie Anderson
  
  photo  Joe Adams with parents, Bethanne and Marty Adams
  
  photo  Lauren Wright with mother, Katie Burns, and father, Brian Wright
  
  photo  Allie King with parents, John E. and Mary King
  
  photo  Mikayla Humphrey with parents, John and Barbara Humphrey
  
  photo  Masie Foltz with mother and step-father, Kayla and Wes Anderson and father, A.J. Foltz
  
  photo  Isabella Cates with mother, Sonya Fowler, and father, Ronald Cates
  
  photo  Paige Brown with parents Adam and Aimee Yager and brother, Landon
  
Print Headline: Senior athletes recognized

