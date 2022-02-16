Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 7 No. 7

Thursday, Feb. 17, 1972

A motion to grant a franchise for TV cable service here was passed at Thursday night's City Council meeting David Kitchen and Johnnie Ruddick appeared at the meeting to ask the Council for a franchise

Pea Ridge Band Boosters met Thursday in the band building. Band director Jack Trent gave us a pretty hard go as there were but a few there. We did want to know what he planned for our band and really how much money he thought would be needed.

The city of Pea Ridge has qualified for advancement from 9th Class to 8th Class for fire insurance rating purposes, according to city officials.

Janice Green has been named pea Ridge High School's Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow for 1972. She was chosen based on her score in a written knowledge and attitude examination taken by senior girls.

The Rev. Roland Earl of Fort Worth, Texas, has accepted the pastorate of the First Baptist Church of Pea Ridge. He succeeds the Rev. Forest Wicks, who resigned in August.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 17 No. 7

Wednesday, Feb. 17, 1982

The budget approved by the Pea Ridge City Council for 1982 totals $360,857. Final action on the budget was taken at a called meeting Jan. 19.

The Pea Ridge City Council Thursday passed an ordinance creating an ambulance service, had the first reading on an ordinance to rezone part of the city and hired Edward McBryde as patrolman.

Continuing action to revise the Pea Ridge sewer project construction plan approved by the City Council in January has been delayed awaiting further information from the Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Pollution Control and Ecology.

Pea Ridge School District 109 voters will elect a member to the board of education for a five-year term, vote for a member-at-large for the county board of education and vote on the school tax March 9.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 27 No. 7

Thursday, Feb. 20, 1992

The chairman of the McDonald County Commission said he is uncertain how long the bridge across Sugar Creek at Jacket will be closed to traffic. Work continued on preparation for a new bridge.

Residential and commercial construction has begun at a faster pace than last year, said city building inspector Floyd Blackwell. Last year, Blackwell, said there were 33 permits issued for a total value of $542,630.

Bob Harp, chairman of the Pea Ridge Parks Commission, said he hopes the board will add two more acres to the City Park.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 37 No. 7

Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2002

After a Monday night meeting that lasted less than 1o minutes, School Board president Randy Easterling entertained a motion to adjourn and suggested they all go to the ballgame. The regular board meeting had been moved up to 5:30 from 6 p.m. because some board members wanted to attend the basketball game in Elkins in which their children were playing.

Volunteer fire fighters spent two hours Thursday fighting a blaze at 309 S. Curtis Ave. Diane Spain, Benton County Sheriff's deputy, noticed smoke coming from the attic turbine of the home and reported the fire.

Pea Ridge residents woke up to four inches of snow covering the ground Wednesday. Students got a day off from school, but roads were clear by evening even though light snow continued to fall during the day.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 47 No. 7

Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2012

A pool of 41 candidates for the superintendent of Pea Ridge schools has been narrowed to eight with six alternates, according to Dr. Paul Hewitt, aid to the board. Hewitt and Dr. Roland Smith, interim superintendent, narrowed the list of candidates and presented the selected ones to the board Tuesday.

A new electronic sign to be erected in front of Pea Ridge High School was approved by the Pea Ridge Commission at the regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 7. The sign was donated by Arvest Bank.

Helping the community help the community, Jan Skopecek, executive director of Rebuilding Northwest Arkansas, met with city leaders to begin a project in Pea Ridge. She said she has been meeting with Mayor Jackie Crabtree for about a year discussing it.

Monday was the first snow day cancellation of Pea Ridge schools for this year.