Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, Feb. 21
NO SCHOOL
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Breakfast: Mini cinnis, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Taco salad, lettuce/tomato/cheese, seasoned corn, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Baked chicken drumstick, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, whole-grain roll, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk
Thursday, Feb. 24
Breakfast: French toast sticks, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, cole slaw, craisins or fresh fruit, milk
Grades 7-12 option: Or mini corn dogs
Friday, Feb. 25
Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Big Daddy pizza, garden salad, celery sticks with ranch, variety of fruit, milk
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
Meal prices
Meals free to all students
Ala carte will have charges
Lunch: Adults — $3.75