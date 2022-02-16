Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, Feb. 21

NO SCHOOL

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Breakfast: Mini cinnis, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Taco salad, lettuce/tomato/cheese, seasoned corn, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Baked chicken drumstick, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, whole-grain roll, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, Feb. 24

Breakfast: French toast sticks, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, cole slaw, craisins or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 7-12 option: Or mini corn dogs

Friday, Feb. 25

Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Big Daddy pizza, garden salad, celery sticks with ranch, variety of fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

