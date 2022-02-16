Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Friday, Feb. 4

3:57 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Justin Sean Ellington, 40, Bentonville, was released to Benton County Sheriff's deputies in connection with warrants from Benton County.

11:03 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Fox Circle in reference to a disturbance in progress. A a result of the investigation, police transported a female away from the residence.

Saturday, Feb. 5

6:08 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Richards Street in reference to a previously reported criminal mischief report. As a result of the investigation, police issued a citation to Gabriel Banning, 18, Pea Ridge, in connection with disorderly conduct for throwing a snow ball at a vehicle after having been warned not to.

Monday, Feb. 7

10:15 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Washburn Drive for the unattended death of an 82-year-old female.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

2:24 p.m As a result of a decision by Pea Ridge District Court Judge Ray Bunch, police transported Melinda McDowell, 59, Garfield, to Benton County Jail for a three-day commit and Christopher Allan Mann, 44, Pea Ridge, for a two day commit.