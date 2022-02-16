OPINION: Who will step forward to serve city, community?

For 28 years, the same mayor has presided over this city that has more than quadrupled in size.

The population has increased. The number of businesses, school campuses, subdivisions, streets, city employees have increased. The income -- and expenses -- have increased.

There are adults who have not known any other mayor in town. (Although a couple of former mayors still live here.)

In the past seven elections, there have been other candidates for mayor. None have succeeded in ousting the incumbent.

Jackie Crabtree has served almost as long as mayor (28 years) as he did in his first career, working for WalMart (31 years).

The mayor has said he will not seek re-election. Nearing 68 years of age, he said he's ready to do something else.

He's spent as much time in two different careers as some people spend in one.

Now, who will step up to serve?

There are five seats on which to serve on the School Board. Each seat is up for election as a result of the state requirement that the school district be zoned. Mayor Crabtree served on the School Board before he became mayor.

The last seat that became available had no one, not even the incumbent, file to run. So, the incumbent was appointed to fill the seat.

The City Council was to consider abolishing the Parks Commission at its regular meeting Tuesday because, as city officials said, no one seems interested in serving on the commission.

There is a vacancy on the Planning Commission as one member has moved out of the city limits.

Two City Council seats will be up for election, or re-election, this year, as will the city clerk position.

In Garfield and Gateway, neighboring towns to the east, all city seats will be on the Nov. 8 ballot.

What will it take to get people interested in serving?

Pea Ridge, like most other cities and towns in northwest Arkansas, is growing. That growth can be orderly and controlled, guided, or not.

Sitting around the coffee shop complaining about the current leaders won't fix any problems.

Spewing out diatribes against the local government, whether city or school, on social media won't fix the problem.

Several of the people who now serve have said how little they understood the responsibilities entailed in the role they currently hold. They did not know so much was involved.

It is easy to criticize, to complain, to judge. We all do it, personally as well as about public roles.

What if, instead of criticizing, each of us stepped up to serve, to volunteer, to give of ourselves, our expertise and skill set? No one of us has all the answers, but sharing our time and experiences, together we may make a difference.

Who will answer the call to serve?

•••

Editor's note: Annette Beard is the managing editor of The Times of Northeast Benton County, chosen the best small weekly newspaper in Arkansas for five years. The opinions expressed are those of the author. She can be reached at [email protected]