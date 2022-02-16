Obituaries for the Feb. 16, 2022, edition of The Pea Ridge TIMES

Martha Ann Baker

Martha Ann Baker, 73, of Bentonville, died Feb. 8, 2022.

She worked as a custodian for the Wal-Mart Warehouse No. 8, was a homemaker, loved to fish and work in the garden.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Bell Baker; brothers, James Baker, Harvey Baker and Jessey Baker; and sisters, Rosetta Baker, Louise Horton and Ethel Baker.

Survivors are her five children, Kevin Wilson and wife Sherri, Vicky McCamey, John Wilson and wife Angie and Julie Wilson and Annette Wilson; brothers, Olen and George Baker; sister, Mary Lee Johnson; 11 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

A time of rememberance and fellowship will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Sisco Funeral Chapel in Pea Ridge.

A dinner will be served afterward starting at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, in The Ridge Church in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Melinda Ann Mercer

Melinda Ann Mercer, 57, of Rogers, died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Rogers. She was born Sept. 13, 1964, in Ogallala, Neb., the youngest of three children, to Bobby D. and Cleta M. Seybold.

She spent her childhood in Nebraska and Montana, enjoying time outdoors with family and friends, before going on to graduate from Libby High School in Montana in 1982. Shortly after turning 18, Melinda joined the United States Armed Forces, where she served until 1988. During her time in the Army, Melinda went on to have three children, as well as meet and marry the love of her life, Ricky L. Mercer. After serving her country proudly, Melinda moved with her family to several areas throughout the United States before finally settling in Rogers, Ark.

She enjoyed spending countless hours with her husband, children, grandchildren, and pets; and would often count these as her biggest accomplishments.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Cleta M. Seybold; father, Bobby D. Seybold; great-nephew, Dillon Hazel; step-mother, Georgia Seybold; sister, Teresa J. Talbot; brother, Gary A. Seybold; and great-nephew, Liam Auge.

Survivors are her husband of 34 years, Ricky L. Mercer of Rogers, Ark.; daughters, Leslie L. Hatheway and family of Pea Ridge, Ark., and Toni S. Cover and family of Bentonville, Ark.; son, Stuart J. Mercer of Rogers, Ark.; niece, Sadie Hazel of Anaconda, Mont.; and many cousins.

In lieu of a standard burial, Melinda chose cremation. Cremation is under the direction of Nelson-Berna Rogers.

The family of Melinda Mercer wishes to extend their sincerest thanks to the nurses, doctors and staff of Mercy Hospital of Northwest Arkansas for their tireless work, as well as the staff of Nelson-Berna Rogers funeral home for their understanding and compassion.

To leave an online condolence please visit: www.bernafuneralhomes.com.